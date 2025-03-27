Colby Covington lays out what would change under his control of $11 billion worth UFC

Colby Covington had a recent sitdown with Sean O'Malley's head coach Tim Welch on episode #178 of the Red Hawk Recap podcast. During the pair's conversation, Covington was asked what he would do were the UFC, which is now worth $11 billion according to Forbes.

Ad

So, when asked by Welch if he had control of the promotion for a week or even a month, Covington had his answer ready. However, he likely stunned many by revealing that he would change nothing about the UFC, before praising the promotion's top executives.

"I don't think I would change anything. I think the UFC, Hunter Campbell, Dana White, they're doing an amazing job with their business and they give this amazing platform to us fighters, so people like me and Sean O'Malley can become stars in the game and I love what they're doing."

Ad

Trending

Check out Colby Covington's on the UFC (6:57):

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

It's an intelligent answer from Covington, who avoided criticizing the business that currently pays his bills. Moreover, the UFC has treated him favorably compared to many other fighters. He is among the few fighters to have fought for the undisputed title in his division thrice, and the interim title once.

After a lengthy win streak that saw him defeat ex-lightweight kingpin Rafael dos Anjos for interim welterweight gold, he beat former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler before challenging career rival Kamaru Usman for the undisputed 170-pound belt.

Ad

Unfortunately for Covington, he failed to dethrone 'The Nigerian Nightmare' in a spectacular Fight of the Night winner at UFC 245. Afterward, he defeated former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley to earn a rematch, but lost his second crack at undisputed gold to Usman.

He followed up the loss by beating the #11 ranked Jorge Masvidal in a grudge match to earn a third and, in the eys of many, undeserved title shot, this time against Leon Edwards, who defeated him in convincing fashion.

Ad

Colby Covington's relationship with the UFC hasn't always been positive

Colby Covington wasn't always a brash trash-talker. At one point, he was respectful and reserved. However, he claimed that due to his lack of finishes and that he wasn't entertaining, the UFC had threatened to release him from his contract, prompting him to start playing an exaggerated version of himself.

Check out Colby Covington confronting Dana White:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Even then, his dynamic with the promotion was rocky. After he was unable to fight the then welterweight champion Tyron Woodley at the UFC's requested date due to nasal surgery, he was passed over for Darren Till and later Kamaru Usman, which caused 'Chaos' to confront UFC CEO Dana White in public, to no avail.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.