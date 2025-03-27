  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Colby Covington lays out what would change under his control of $11 billion worth UFC

Colby Covington lays out what would change under his control of $11 billion worth UFC

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Mar 27, 2025 16:53 GMT
colby
Colby Covington outlines what he'd change if he had control of the UFC [Image Courtesy: @UFC_Asia via X/Twitter]

Colby Covington had a recent sitdown with Sean O'Malley's head coach Tim Welch on episode #178 of the Red Hawk Recap podcast. During the pair's conversation, Covington was asked what he would do were the UFC, which is now worth $11 billion according to Forbes.

Ad

So, when asked by Welch if he had control of the promotion for a week or even a month, Covington had his answer ready. However, he likely stunned many by revealing that he would change nothing about the UFC, before praising the promotion's top executives.

"I don't think I would change anything. I think the UFC, Hunter Campbell, Dana White, they're doing an amazing job with their business and they give this amazing platform to us fighters, so people like me and Sean O'Malley can become stars in the game and I love what they're doing."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out Colby Covington's on the UFC (6:57):

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

youtube-cover
Ad

It's an intelligent answer from Covington, who avoided criticizing the business that currently pays his bills. Moreover, the UFC has treated him favorably compared to many other fighters. He is among the few fighters to have fought for the undisputed title in his division thrice, and the interim title once.

After a lengthy win streak that saw him defeat ex-lightweight kingpin Rafael dos Anjos for interim welterweight gold, he beat former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler before challenging career rival Kamaru Usman for the undisputed 170-pound belt.

Ad

Unfortunately for Covington, he failed to dethrone 'The Nigerian Nightmare' in a spectacular Fight of the Night winner at UFC 245. Afterward, he defeated former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley to earn a rematch, but lost his second crack at undisputed gold to Usman.

He followed up the loss by beating the #11 ranked Jorge Masvidal in a grudge match to earn a third and, in the eys of many, undeserved title shot, this time against Leon Edwards, who defeated him in convincing fashion.

Ad

Colby Covington's relationship with the UFC hasn't always been positive

Colby Covington wasn't always a brash trash-talker. At one point, he was respectful and reserved. However, he claimed that due to his lack of finishes and that he wasn't entertaining, the UFC had threatened to release him from his contract, prompting him to start playing an exaggerated version of himself.

Check out Colby Covington confronting Dana White:

Ad

Even then, his dynamic with the promotion was rocky. After he was unable to fight the then welterweight champion Tyron Woodley at the UFC's requested date due to nasal surgery, he was passed over for Darren Till and later Kamaru Usman, which caused 'Chaos' to confront UFC CEO Dana White in public, to no avail.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी