Colby Covington makes disheartening prediction about potential Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall clash

Colby Covington weighed in on the potential heavyweight title unification fight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall, making a bold prediction that fans may never see the clash. He believes Jones might avoid fighting Aspinall and instead announce his retirement from the sport.

Ad

Speaking with Tim Welch, Covington was asked about his thoughts on the matchup. 'Chaos' expressed skepticism, pointing to Aspinall’s recent frustration over the fight negotiations:

"I don't think Jon is fighting him. I think he's going to duck him and go into retirement. They're definitely trying to make it happen, but you heard that interview with Aspinall yesterday. He was like, "Dude, I'm done talking about Jon. They're not getting this fight done until it's signed. I just don't want to talk about it anymore. So you can see the frustration from Aspinall's side.”

Ad

Trending

Furthermore, Covington highlighted Jones' alleged demand for a massive payday to fight Aspinall, suggesting that the heavyweight champion may retire instead of accepting the bout.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“Jon's ducking, and he's trying to ask for an unreasonable price. You can't be asking for $40–$50 million when you don't draw money to the company like that. I think he's going to end up retiring before he fights Aspinall.”

Ad

Check out Colby Covington’s comments below (18:41):

Ad

Recently, MMA journalist Ariel Helwani reported that Jones wants at least six months of training camp to prepare for a fight against Aspinall, casting further doubt on the potential showdown.

Dana White gives a major update on Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall's potential fight

UFC CEO Dana White was recently interviewed by TNT Sports and provided an update on the negotiations for the heavyweight title unification bout between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall.

Ad

White shared a positive outlook, assuring fans that the fight will take place but revealed that a date is yet to be finalized. He stated:

"The fight’s going to happen. It’s just a matter of when. And now, [a matter of] getting it signed and done. The fight’s going to happen… It’s not done enough to sit here and announce it, and give you a date. But the fight’s going to happen.”

Ad

Check out Dana White’s comments below:

Expand Tweet

Jones last stepped into the octagon at UFC 309, where he defended his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic. Meanwhile, Aspinall has also been out of action since UFC 304, where he delivered a dominant knockout victory over Curtis Blaydes to defend his interim heavyweight title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.