Colby Covington makes feelings known on why he will never be someone like Alex Pereira when it comes to cutting weight

Alex Pereira, known for his brutal knockout power, is set to defend his UFC Light heavyweight title against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313. Having previously fought at middleweight, Pereira used to cut a staggering 50 pounds from his natural weight of 235 pounds.

Now competing at 205 pounds, the Brazilian powerhouse no longer undergoes extreme weight cuts, but his past struggles with shedding weight remain a major talking point in MMA.

Former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington recently shared his thoughts on Alex Pereira’s extreme weight cuts on his YouTube channel. Calling them unhealthy and unsustainable, he said:

"I think when I'm in shape and I'm in camp, I'm usually in like the high 70s or 180. I don't cut weight, you know. It's really just fighting at my natural weight.I'm not like Alex Pereira, cutting 50 lbs to get to middleweight—that's just crazy, man. I don't think that's healthy. I mean, I'm not talking bad about Alex; he's a great fighter, and he's done great things in the sport. But at some point, you have to worry about your longevity and health. Cutting 50 pounds—he weighs 235 and was cutting to 185—is just crazy."

"But that's never going to be me, man. I want to fight in my natural weight class and show my natural abilities."

Waiter celebrates Alex Pereira’s UFC 300 win with iconic gesture

Ahead of UFC 313, where Alex Pereira faces Magomed Ankalaev, social media is buzzing with throwback moments of the Brazilian champion. One clip that caught fans’ attention was shared by ESPN MMA, featuring a waiter celebrating Pereira’s UFC 300 victory over Jamahal Hill.

The waiter mimicked Pereira’s signature celebration, flaring his hands wide just like 'Poatan' does after knocking out his opponents.

The video quickly went viral, with fans praising the waiter’s enthusiasm and love for the sport. Pereira, known for his devastating power and cold demeanor, has built a strong fanbase that enjoys his iconic post-fight celebrations.

