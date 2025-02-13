"Try to wrestle with him for easy money" - Fans react to Magomed Ankalaev embracing UFC 313 title shot against Alex Pereira in Las Vegas

Reigning UFC lightweight heavyweight king Alex Pereira will lock horns with top contender Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313, which will be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on March 8.

With this high-level standup battle just a few weeks away, Ankalaev has mocked the Brazilian several times, even calling him “a fake humble boy.”

Recently, 'Poatan' cornered Sean Strickland at UFC 312 and traveled to Australia for the pay-per-view. The Russian slammed the light heavyweight champ for traveling weeks before UFC 313 instead of training.

Recently, Ankalaev posted on X, sharing with fans that he has arrived in Vegas. He posted a picture of himself enjoying a steak, captioning it:

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Las Vegas I’m here #UFC313 #AndNew InshaaAllah"

Check out Magomed Ankalaev's post below:

Ankalaev's post [Screenshot courtesy_Magomed Ankalaev's post on X ]

The post caught the attention of several fans. One suggested:

"Try to wrestle with him for easy money"

Another user mocked the challenger, writing:

"JUST ENJOY THAT BCOZ AFTER THE FIGHT YOU WONT ENJOY IT NO MORE"

Meanwhile, a fan had some recommendations for the 32-year-old:

"You cant outstrke a many times striking champion Alex that l believe you can take him down but Alex is ready for this thanks to his coach..You've to find a back up take down method till the fight,otherwise Khamzat"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshot courtesy_Magomed Ankalaev's post on X ]

Jan Błachowicz has a suggestion for Magomed Ankalaev

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz has locked horns with both Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev in the past.

Blachowicz, who last lost to Pereira at UFC 291, believes that for Ankalaev to dethrone the Brazilian, he has to change his fight style.

In an interview with Home of Fight, Błachowicz, who believes that Ankalaev "needs to do something more" to beat 'Poatan', said:

“If Ankalaev will fight like last fight with Rakic, he’s going to lose the fight. He needs to do something more. He is a good fighter, but it’s not enough for Pereira in this kind of style. He needs to change."

He added:

“He needs to be more he has to believe in what he’s doing. I think he doesn’t believe. He just wants to win the fight, but don’t take too much punches. He is very careful in this what he’s doing, and I think this kind of way, fighting with Pereira, will not work.”

Check out Jan Błachowicz's comments (3:15):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.