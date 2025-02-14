Former UFC star shares two-word reaction to Alex Pereira's left hook-inspired Valentine's Day post

An Instagram page recently shared a creatively edited picture of Alex Pereira landing his signature left hook, paired with a beautiful and impactful poem to wish its followers a special Valentine’s Day. The post quickly gained attention and sparked a reaction from former UFC star Claudia Gadelha.

MMA Fighting wished their followers a special Valentine's Day with an edited picture of the light heavyweight champion Pereira, showcasing his iconic left hook. The post also featured a humorous and romantic poem that caught the attention of many fans:

“Roses are red, bruises are blue. I’d take a left hook from Alex Pereira just to be with you.”

The post, which has gone viral, has garnered responses from MMA fans, and even caught the attention of Gadelha. She couldn’t resist chiming in on the playful Valentine’s Day tribute, commenting with a simple two-word reaction:

“No Way.”

Check out the screenshot of Claudia Gadelha's comment below:

Screenshot of Claudia Gadelha's comment. [Screenshot courtesy: @mmafighting on Instagram]

Pereira is set to defend his light heavyweight title for the fourth time at UFC 313. The reigning champion will face the No.1 contender, Magomed Ankalaev, in a highly anticipated showdown on March 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, Las Vegas.

Dricus du Plessis praises Alex Pereira and says it would be an honor to share the cage with him

After his dominant victory over Sean Strickland at UFC 312, Dricus du Plessis called out Alex Pereira for a potential superfight. However, backstage following UFC 312, 'Stillknocks' praised Pereira's accomplishments in the UFC and expressed his admiration for the Brazilian fighter. Du Plessis stated that fighting 'Poatan' would be a huge honor for him. He said:

"I'm a massive fan of Alex Pereira just so everybody knows. He's the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. The best combat athlete to ever walk this earth up until now [is] Alex Pereira. What he's done outside of the UFC and what he's been able to do in the UFC, I think he's the greatest. I think he's the best and it would be an honor to share the cage with him."

Check out Dricus du Plessis’ comments below:

