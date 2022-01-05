Colby Covington meets WWE legend and fellow heel Ric Flair 

Colby Covington recently posted a picture of himself with WWE legend Ric Flair on his official Instagram handle. Covington, who was seen shaking hands with 'The Nature Boy' in the picture, wrote in the caption:

"His shoes cost more than your house!! Great seeing THE MAN @ricflairnatureboy!"

Colby Covington and Ric Flair experienced similar trajectories in their respective careers.

'Chaos', like Flair, embraced a villainous persona and turned heel in his UFC career. Covington, who was on the verge of getting cut from the UFC, managed to turn his public image around after defeating Demian Maia in Brazil back in 2017 at UFC Fight Night 119. The American attacked the crowd in attendance, saying derogatory things to the Brazilians in the arena.

Since then, Colby Covington has experienced immense success in his MMA career, having fought for the undisputed welterweight title twice and also winning interim welterweight gold once. He has also emerged as one of the most polarizing and talked0about fighters in the sport.

Ric Flair started his run in the WWE by being the 'face', a common term used in entertainment wrestling for being the fan favorite. In his illustrious career, 'The Nature Boy' turned heel numerous times, popularly when he co-created 'The Evolution' (a group comprising fellow superstars Triple H and Batista).

Colby Covington once stated in a UFC Embedded episode that he was 'on a Ric Flair' diet

Colby Covington and Ric Flair, the two most popular heels in their respective sports, have been compared to each other in the past by the media. In an episode of the UFC 225 Embedded series, Covington, while appearing on different podcasts, stated that he was on a 'Ric Flair diet'.

Covington also recalled the repercussions of him turning heel in Brazil and stated that the Brazilian's from his gym, 'American Top Team', didn't train with him anymore.

He said:

"I'm on a Ric Flair diet man. Limousines, fast cars, lifting weights and f***ing girls! I'm the bad guy, I'm the super villain but this is real life. Super villains and bad guys win in real life. The guys at the gym, they really took it personally. I kimd of got cutoff from the Brazilians at the American Top Team Gym and they don't train with me anymore."

Watch episode 3 of UFC 225 Embedded here:

