Colby Covington next fight: Will 'Chaos' fight at UFC 295? Here are the latest updates on his next bout

Colby Covington is one of the most polarizing fighters in the UFC. Some fans love him, while others detest him. Whether it's due to his over-the-top heel persona or his general inactivity, he always draws the attention of others, for better or worse. Touching on his inactivity, when is 'Chaos' going to fight?

The UFC has been firm on its decision to book Colby Covington into a title fight with newly minted welterweight champion Leon Edwards, despite the Englishman's reservations over facing him. All reports seemed to indicate that 'Chaos' would make his long-awaited octagon return at UFC 295.

The matchup, if it takes place, will serve as the co-main event of the pay-per-view, right under Jon Jones' heavyweight title defense against all-time great UFC heavyweight Stipe Miocic. Unfortunately, according to Colby Covington, it's Jon Jones who has prevented the promotion from officially announcing his bout.

The two men were once college roommates, and Covington has claimed in several recent interviews that he hopes to be scheduled for an appearance at UFC 295. His reasoning? He wants to expose Jones at the pre-fight press conference by asking him difficult questions about his past transgressions.

But Covington claims that Jones has threatened the UFC with a potential withdrawal from the card if they schedule him and Covington to fight on the same night. Whether this is true or not remains to be seen, but it is noteworthy that Covington still has no official date for his UFC title fight with 'Rocky.'

Who did Colby Covington last beat in the UFC?

One of the most frequent criticisms that Colby Covington has received is the fact that he has no wins over any fighter who is currently ranked in the welterweight division. Everyone he has faced is either retired, not fighting in the UFC anymore, unranked or in another division.

So who did 'Chaos' last beat? The former interim champion's previous opponent was none other than his former best friend Jorge Masvidal, with whom he had a widely publicized falling out. The two men squared off at UFC 272, with Covington defeating 'Gamebred' via unanimous decision.