Did Jon Jones pull rank to remove Colby Covington from UFC 295 due to their history? Here's all we know so far

There's lately been speculation that Jon Jones might be trying to utilize his backstage influence in the UFC to prevent Colby Covington from fighting on the same card as him.

UFC heavyweight champion Jones is scheduled to defend his title against Stipe Miocic in the headlining matchup at UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden in New York on November 11, 2023. It was subsequently reported that the UFC is looking to finalize the long-awaited title matchup between UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards and challenger Colby Covington.

In July, MMA journalist Adam Catterall tweeted that UFC president Dana White has told him that the UFC is working towards booking the Edwards-Covington fight for the Madison Square Garden (UFC 295) card in November. Catterall suggested that the Edwards-Covington fight was also being considered for the UFC 294 card on October 21st.

However, with the UFC 294 headlining and co-headlining fights being confirmed, it's likely that the Edwards-Covington fight would be booked as the co-headliner for UFC 295.

In his latest interview with Michael Bisping, Colby Covington alleged that Jon Jones has been trying to persuade the UFC bosses to ensure that he (Covington) doesn't fight at UFC 295. Covington and Jones were roommates and friends in their college days but later turned into bitter rivals.

Covington asserted that owing to their history, Jones is afraid of partaking in the same press conference and fight card as him. According to 'Chaos,' Jones is trying to use his star status to force the UFC to keep him out of UFC 295. Covington stated:

"A little birdie told me, Michael, that he [Jones] went to the behind, backstage with the suits, and the big dogs in the UFC; and he said he refuses to share a card with me. So, they [the UFC] are gonna give him what he wants. They don't want to ruin their New York show."

Watch Covington discuss the topic at 2:10 and 4:44 in the video below:

Colby Covington on potentially replacing Jon Jones as the headliner at UFC 295

Speaking to Bisping, Covington also insinuated that Jon Jones might get into trouble outside the octagon and pull out of UFC 295. Meanwhile, Dana White has consistently maintained that Edwards will defend the UFC welterweight title against Covington next. Nevertheless, the exact date and event for the Edwards-Covington matchup haven't been officially announced yet.

Colby Covington seemingly believes he could fight at UFC 295. He alluded to Jon Jones' history of getting into legal trouble and opined that if 'Bones' withdraws from the event due to any such issue, his fight against Edwards could headline UFC 295. Taking a jibe at the reigning heavyweight champion, Covington said:

"They are hoping that he [Jones] still shows up, but they need a backup plan. He's not reliable. I'm the ultimate company man. When I say and give my word to the UFC that I'm showing up, I'm showing up... It su**s that Jon doesn't want to share a card [with me]."

