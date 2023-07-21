When is Colby Covington fighting next? Dana White gives date update on Leon Edwards title fight

Colby Covington will get the next title shot at 170 lbs against reigning champion Leon Edwards, much to the ire of a lot of welterweight elites. While many consider Belal Muhammad to be the more deserving candidate, Dana White seems irrationally adamant about giving Covington the next title shot.

White recently revealed a potential timeline for the welterweight title fight between Edwards and Covington. The matchup is being targeted for UFC 295 at the Madison Square Garden on November 11, which will be headlined by Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title.

While the UFC 294 card was also being considered for Edwards vs. Covington, Dana White recently finalized the main and co-main events for the Abu Dhabi card. Adam Catterall of BT Sport wrote after a recent interview with White:

"Dana White told me they’re working on Leon Edwards v Colby Covington for MSG in November. The other event in play was 294 but with the main and co-main confirmed yesterday, 295, looks hopeful. Jones/Stipe main event. 30th anniversary show. Deal. Me. In!"

Colby Covington claims UFC 295 needs him as Jon Jones can't be relied on

Colby Covington hasn't fought since last March, after being allegedly assaulted by Jorge Masvidal outside a Miami steakhouse. With two of his last four fights being failed title bids against Kamaru Usman, many fans and fighters are categorically against 'Chaos' receiving a third shot at UFC gold.

However, Covington seemed confident throughout about being next in line, backed up with consistent support from Dana White. The welterweight contender recently made a claim for a spot on the UFC 295 card, going on an unprovoked rant on Jon Jones. The 35-year-old said on Chael Sonnen's YouTube channel:

“They gotta stack that card. They can’t depend on Jon Jones and you know better than anyone. He’s unreliable. He’s unprofessional. He could get popped for steroids. He could do a glass of tequila and some booger sugar up his nose and he might be beating his wife and in jail again. So, who better than to have his insurance policy than Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington? The guy that just so happens to occupy fourth-highest gate in arena history in Madison Square Garden.”

Catch Colby Covington's comments below: