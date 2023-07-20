UFC 294 Abu Dhabi tickets: How much do the VIP packages cost and where can you get them? Full details

UFC 294 is shaping up to be a massive pay-per-view (PPV) event, which is set to go down at the Etihad Arena on October 21. The event is set to headline Abu Dhabi Showdown Week 2023.

UFC president Dana White recently announced some major fights for the event. In the main event, UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will put his lightweight championship on the line in a rematch against former 155-pound champion Charles Oliveira. The rematch from their UFC 280 clash, in which Makhachev submitted Oliveira in the second round, took exactly one year in the making.

UFC 294 will also host the grudge match between Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev. There have been no confirmations yet whether this fight will serve as the co-main event.

Paulo Costa was originally scheduled to face Ikram Aliskerov on July 29, 2023, at UFC 291. However, it was announced that the promotion opted to scrap the bout and instead have Aliskerov face Nassourdine Imavov at UFC 294.

Abu Dhabi Showdown Week has exciting news for devoted MMA fans as they unveil exclusive hotel and ticket packages. Prior to the general public sale, loyal supporters have the opportunity to secure their tickets through this special offer. The Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi, has collaborated with hotels to create attractive packages that combine accommodation with event tickets.

Fans can also visit the Experience Abu Dhabi website (https://ufcvip.com/d/ufc-294-tickets) to book VIP packages. The packages are divided into four tiers: Rising Star, Challenger, Champion, and Elite.

The Rising Star packages are priced at $1400, while Challenger and Champion packages are priced at $2000 and $4000 each. To avail the Elite package, fans are required to register with their details. This package includes floor-level tickets, side-stage weigh-in access, and custom Fight Kits.

When Chael Sonnen announced major fights for the UFC 294 card before everyone else in April 2023

The lineup for the UFC 294 card in Abu Dhabi sparked numerous speculations, particularly regarding the lightweight champion Islam Makhachev's opponent. While it was confirmed that Makhachev would be part of the event, the UFC encountered significant challenges in securing a potential challenger.

In addition to the challenges in booking a challenger for Makhachev, Khamzat Chimaev also expressed a keen interest in competing on the card in Abu Dhabi.

Interestingly, Chael Sonnen announced the UFC 294 fight card as early as April this year on an episode of The MMA Hour. Sonnen stated:

"So my understanding is Khamzat Chimaev is going to fight Paulo Costa. That's the co-main event. Islam is on top of the bill... Islam's going to fight the winner of Oliveira vs. Dariush. That means the card that I'm referring to in Abu Dhabi... we are four-five months away."

