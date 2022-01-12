Colby Covington opens as betting favorite against Jorge Masvidal

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will finally enter the octagon in one of the most highly anticipated grudge matches at UFC 272. The opening betting odds have favored 'Chaos' with 'Gamebred' as the underdog.

As per the betting odds released by BetOnline, Covington has opened up as a -300 favorite while Jorge Masvidal is currently a +250 underdog.

This fight will give both Covington and Masvidal a chance to get back to winning ways. 'Chaos' is coming off his second loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 268 . Meanwhile, 'Gamebred' has lost his last two fights in the UFC, both of which were against Usman as well. Masvidal lost the first fight via unanimous decision and then went on to suffer a brutal KO in the rematch.

It is worth noting that Covington and Jorge Masvidal are former training partners, having trained at the American Top Team (ATT). However, over the past few years, things have gone down hill between the two. Ever since then, the former training partners have been publicly feuding with each other.

With the animosity at an all-time high, Covington vs. Masvidal is undoubtedly one of the best matchups the UFC welterweight division has to offer. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top at UFC 272.

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal will be replacing two title fights at UFC 272

The UFC 272 card was supposed to hold two title fights, Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway (featherweight championship) and Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan (bantamweight championship). However, it looks like both fights are set to be postponed.

Max Holloway had to pull out of his highly anticipated trilogy against Alexander Volkanovski because of an injury. However, the 'Korean Zombie' is expected to replace Holloway for a title shot. Whereas Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan had to be postponed because 'No Mercy' is yet to be vaccinated, according to a statement put out by Sterling.

Both bantamweight and featherweight title bouts will most likely be rescheduled for UFC 273. Meanwhile, instead of two title fights, fans will get to see a heated rivalry take center stage as Covington takes on Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272.

