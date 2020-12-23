Former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington has predicted a first-round knockout victory for Conor McGregor when the latter fights Dustin Poirier in their much-awaited rematch at UFC 257.

UFC 257 will be the first pay-per-view of 2021, and it is scheduled to take place on January 23rd at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The PPV will be headlined by a crucial lightweight encounter between top contenders Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. The outcome of the fight is likely to have major implications in the 155-pound division's title scenario.

Poirier's former teammate Colby Covington believes that 'The Diamond' is a 'washed-up fighter' and doesn't stand a chance against 'The Notorious' one.

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, the ever-controversial Covington stated that Poirier is going to suffer a heavy defeat against Conor McGregor and 'cry' about it in the press conference following the fight.

Covington added that Poirier no longer has the chin to withstand shots from the Irish power-puncher, and won't be able to make it past the first round.

"All I got to say is make sure you guys got the Cleanex ready at the press conference because you know Dustin Poirier is going to break down on the mic. He's going to cry to the world and get everybody to feel sympathetic and bad for him. he's going to get sparked in the first round. He is completely washed up and has no chin anymore and no heart. It's not going to be competitive and I believe Conor's going to get the win in the first round."

Colby Covington's history with Dustin Poirier

Colby Covington has never hidden his aversion towards his former American Top Team stablemate Dustin Poirier.

Ahead of Poirier's title fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242, Covington predicted that the Russian would win the fight. Covington's words rang true, as Nurmagomedov submitted Porier in the third round.

Naturally, Poirier didn't take it too kindly and labeled Covington a 'sell-out' for wanting fight his teammate Jorge Masvidal:

Colby Covington later apologized for his comments and acknowledged that he overstepped the line by breaking a promise he had made to American Top Team owner Dan Lambert: