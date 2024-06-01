Colby Covington predicts Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier main-event for UFC 302: "When the bell rings, he's gonna be doing the old Jolie"

Colby Covington recently offered his prediction for the highly anticipated main event clash between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier at UFC 302. The sixth pay-per-view event of 2024 is scheduled to take place this Saturday (June 1) at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Trending

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Covington recently took to Instagram to reveal his prediction for the UFC 302 main event. In a video filled with colorful language, 'Chaos' picked Makhachev to emerge victorious over his former American Top Team training partner, Poirier, while also taking a jab at his wife:

"You don’t need to be a rocket scientist to know Dustin’s swamp trash and can't wrestle. When the bell rings, he’s gonna be doing the old Jolie [Poirier]. That’s when you lay on your back like a dead fish and do nothing while you pay to be ridden out for 25 minutes."

Check out Colby Covington's comments below:

Makhachev is set to make his third title defense, marking his first against a bona fide 155-pound contender. The 32-year-old Dagestani is currently on an impressive 13-fight win streak, highlighted by a first-round knockout win in a rematch against former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294 last October.

Meanwhile, Poirier is on the brink of claiming the undisputed championship in his third attempt. 'The Diamond' earned his shot at the title by securing a second-round stoppage victory over Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 299 in March. This remarkable win marked a resurgence following his knockout defeat to Justin Gaethje at UFC 291 last July.

Islam Makhachev predicts Charles Oliveira could finish Colby Covington in a potential bout

Islam Makhachev recently expressed his support for former rival Charles Oliveira in a potential welterweight clash against Colby Covington.

Makhachev clinched the lightweight title with a commanding submission victory over Oliveira at UFC 280 in October 2022.

'do Bronx' made his return to the octagon but fell short in a split decision loss against Arman Tsarukyan in a title eliminator at UFC 300 in April. Subsequently, Oliveira is contemplating a move up to the 170-pound division for a potential bout against Covington.

During Wednesday's media day for UFC 302, the lightweight champion spoke highly of the Brazilian fighter and extended an invitation for him to train in Dagestan:

"Charles is a good guy; if I can help him one day, he can join us [in our] camp and come to Dagestan. He has very good striking, high-level grappling. We can help him with the wrestling."

Makhachev additionally forecasted that Oliveira possesses all the necessary tools to defeat 'Chaos' if the matchup ever materializes:

"I think Charles can finish [Covington]. Because Charles is a very, very dangerous guy, you know. Every second, this guy looking for the finish. I think more than everybody."

Check out Islam Makhachev's comments below:

Expand Tweet