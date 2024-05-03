Charles Oliveira drops surprising revelation that he is eyeing move to welterweight in search of new opponents

Charles Oliveira currently occupies the No.2 position in the lightweight division but has his sights set on a potential move to welterweight in search of new challenges.

'Do Bronx' believes that there are few matchups that excite him in the 155-pound division. Whilst he is eager to reclaim the lightweight belt, he would be open to competing at welterweight in the meantime, should a fight present itself.

The former champion has faced every contender ranked inside the lightweight division's top 5, except Mateusz Gamrot, whose callout Oliveira recently shut down.

The Brazilian was interviewed by MMAFighting.com ahead of UFC 301, which will held in his home country, where he discussed his future plans, saying this:

"A lot can happen by July, a lot is going to happen by July. But that's why I'm looking at 170 [pounds]. I told Diego, 'Figure it out, I want to fight.'"

He continued:

"I want to move to 170. This will be a money fight, this will be a reason to stay active and do that. So if there's a shot at 170, if I can make some money, why not?"

Watch Charles Oliveira's interview below from 6:55:

With Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier set to clash for the lightweight title at UFC 302 in June, it appears that Oliveira may not be interested in waiting to fight the winner.

Charles Oliveira predicts Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor's long-awaited return has finally been announced, as the Irishman is scheduled to take on Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in June.

The event, also known as UFC International Fight Week, will be headlined by the return of 'The Notorious'.

Charles Oliveira recently stated that he asked to be a backup fighter for the clash between McGregor and Chandler, and 'Do Bronx' has made it well-known that his ideal fight is against the Irishman.

During an interview with Full Violence, the former lightweight champion predicted the UFC 303 main event clash, saying this:

"Of course, if Conor wins, he's could take a step towards the belt. He's a guy who's a huge star, but I think it's a fight for money... I think Conor [wins]."

He continued:

"I've asked for this fight against Conor a thousand times, but it's a fight that I don't think he wants this fight and everyone knows it. I've said it a thousand times. It's a fight that will bring me a lot of money so I'd like it."

Watch Charles Oliveira's interview below from 7:15: