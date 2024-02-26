When is UFC International Fight Week? Date, venue, events, fight card, and everything else we know so far

The MMA world is fast approaching the 2024 calendar year's UFC International Fight Week celebration, which is set to take place in June. Fight fans can partake in the festivities in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.A.

International Fight Week will go on from June 24 to June 30, 2024. The week-long extravaganza comprises the 'UFC X' event, which promises to be an immersive fan experience over two days (June 28 and June 29) at the Las Vegas Convention Center's South Hall.

Per UFC.com, fans can meet some of their favorite stars from the world's premier MMA promotion -- including Hall of Famers, current and former world champions, and contenders, to name a few. The fan experience will grant access to weigh-ins, press conferences, and other fight-week functions.

Tickets for the fan event start from $25 (one-day access) and go up to $45 (two-day access). Besides, children aged 12 or younger can enter for free. The higher-priced VIP packages can also be availed through UFCVIP.com.

Besides, International Fight Week would also consist of the promotion's annual Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony and the UFC 303 pay-per-view (PPV) event. The PPV event will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, U.S.A., on June 29, 2024, as the fight week reaches a crescendo.

Currently, it's unclear as to which matchup would headline the PPV event. Besides, none of the other marquee showdowns for the fight card have been officially announced by the organization yet. Regardless, fans can expect fight card details to unravel soon.

Nevertheless, a key factor in this context is the ongoing speculation that combat sports megastar Conor McGregor could potentially headline the International Fight Week PPV event. Heading into the 2024 New Year, McGregor had put forth an announcement video that went viral.

The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, who has been on a hiatus since suffering a leg injury in July 2021, highlighted that he'll return on June 29, 2024. 'The Notorious' indicated that his comeback fight would see him face lightweight contender Michael Chandler in a middleweight bout at the PPV event on that date.

UFC International Fight Week details: Dana White and Conor McGregor paint contrasting pictures

While Conor McGregor has consistently maintained that he's returning during International Fight Week on June 29, 2024, the MMA organization's CEO Dana White recently contradicted him. Speaking to Pat McAfee, White implied that 'The Notorious' would likely come back during the fall (September/October/November):

"Eventually, yeah, hopefully this year... There is no date. I'm hoping for the fall. We get it done in the fall."

Watch White's comments below:

On the contrary, Conor McGregor subsequently emphasized that he would indeed return in the summer (June/July/August). For his part, Dana White insinuated that McGregor's exact comeback date remains shrouded in mystery.

Presently, McGregor's comeback date hasn't been officially announced, albeit the consensus is that he's likely to fight Michael Chandler sometime this year (2024). Whether or not they'll clash during International Fight Week remains to be seen.

