Conor McGregor refutes Dana White’s claim, makes bold declaration regarding UFC return on Super Bowl Sunday

Conor McGregor has provided a different timeline than Dana White for his highly-anticipated UFC return.

In July 2021, McGregor endured the ultimate setback in his fighting career when he fought Dustin Poirier for a third time. With seconds left in round one, ‘The Notorious’ suffered a gruesome leg injury, starting a lengthy recovery process.

McGregor attempted to return in 2023 before being denied by USADA, postponing his next fight to 2024. The former two-division UFC champion has claimed he’s ready to book his next fight, but he doesn’t seem to be on the same page as Dana White and the UFC.

Earlier this week, White claimed McGregor is expected to return “sometime in fall.” Meanwhile, the former two-division UFC champion has other plans in mind, as he had this to say on Twitter earlier today about his next fight:

“Super Bowl Sunday is one of the biggest sporting days for my friends in the States, second only to the Mac’s return to the octagon this summer! Good luck to the 49ers and the Chiefs, leave something in Vegas for me.”

Who is Conor McGregor expected to fight next?

In 2023, Conor McGregor coached The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 against Michael Chandler. The UFC superstars became rivalry coaches with the expectation that a fight between them would be announced during the TUF 31 broadcast.

Since then, things have become more complicated as Chandler continues to wait.

McGregor has utilized mental warfare against Chandler by teasing fights against other opponents. With that said, Dana White has shut down ‘The Notorious’ facing someone else, as the UFC CEO has confirmed they will fight later this year.

Chandler hasn’t fought since suffering a third-round submission loss against Dustin Poirier in Nov. 2022. Despite having other opportunities, ‘Iron’ has committed to the fight against McGregor to ensure he secures a massive payday toward the end of his career.

The other potential opponent for Conor McGregor’s return is Nate Diaz. McGregor and Diaz have fought twice, with each winning once. Therefore, the trilogy bout between the UFC legends is considered one of the biggest fights the promotion could book.