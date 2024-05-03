"I do yous both in the same night" - Conor McGregor reacts to Charles Oliveira's offer to serve as backup for Michael Chandler fight at UFC 303

Conor McGregor recently responded to Charles Oliveira's proposition to step in as the backup fighter for the upcoming Michael Chandler bout at UFC 303.

'The Notorious' is gearing up for his much-awaited comeback to the UFC after nearly three years away. He'll face off against his rival coach from 'The Ultimate Fighter' season 31, Chandler, in the headline bout of UFC 303 during International Fight Week 2024.

The pay-per-view event is set to take place on June 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

During a recent interaction with journalists at the UFC 301 media day, Oliveira, who is coming off a split decision loss against Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300 last month, offered to serve as the backup fighter for the UFC 303 headliner:

"I offered myself to be the alternate for that fight, and obviously, I’m down for that. I’d make some money if I don’t fight, and if I do fight, then awesome. The only condition is if I were to fight McGregor then I’d have to re-negotiate that [contract] for it." [h/t MMA Mania]

The former two-division UFC champion reacted to the Brazilian's remarks on X, asserting that he could take on both Oliveira and Chandler simultaneously:

"I do yous both in the same night, no sweat. I do yous both inside of a round. Combined. I got the magic paws ask Rio and São Paulo about me and my magic. The Irish Wand."

During Oliveira's tenure as lightweight champion, there was frequent speculation about a matchup between McGregor and 'do Bronx', although it never came to fruition. Both fighters notably jibed at one another on social media, engaging in a back-and-forth exchange to tantalize fans with the prospect of a showdown.

Charles Oliveira gives his prediction for Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler showdown

During a recent interview with Full Violence, Charles Oliveira was asked to forecast the outcome of the welterweight showdown between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. He predicts McGregor will win because he's keen on facing the Irishman in the future:

"I think that, in reality, it's a fight that will make money for both. That's the reality. It's a fight that's going to make more money. Of course, if Conor wins, he's could take a step towards the belt. He's a guy who's a huge star, but I think it's a fight for money... I think Conor [wins]."

