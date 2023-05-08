Colby Covington remains cryptic on whether Belal Muhammad gets next title shot - "They were fighting for nothing" 

Colby Covington recently weighed in on Belal Muhammad's victory over Gilbert Burns at UFC 288, which secured his place as the next challenger in line for the welterweight throne. Covington will likely meet champion Leon Edwards next, according to UFC president Dana White.

Although it may take some persuading, UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards is anticipated to defend his belt against Colby Covington later this year. Before Muhammad and Burns fought at UFC 288, Dana White assured that the victor would get the next title shot.

With a victory over Burns, Belal Muhammad seems to have solidified his position as the next challenger, considering that he is now unbeaten in ten fights since 2019, with nine wins and one no-contest. Colby Covington, on the other hand, claims that the recently concluded UFC 288 fight had no title implications.

Speaking in a recent interview with Submission Radio, Covington stated:

"They were fighting for nothing last night. You think he's just going to sit out like till early 2024 because this title fight is now getting pushed later in the end of the year. You think he's going to be able to sit out or he has that type of star power to sit out and then call his shots? No.... He's going to have to fight again."

Catch Colby Covington's comments below (5:45):

Colby Covington next fight: Leon Edwards expected to return to action in October

While Leon Edwards takes some time off to rehabilitate from some persistent injuries, the 170-pound champion wants a viable contender to emerge by the time he's fit to return to action.

Shortly after Edwards' first title defence against Kamaru Usman earlier this year at UFC 286, rumors of a fight with Colby Covington began to gain traction. 'Chaos' weighed in as the back-up for the fight and UFC president Dana White confirmed that the organization is working on that fight next, potentially for UFC 291 in July.

Edwards, however, confirmed in a recent interview with MMA Fighting that a return in July is out of the question:

“July is 100-percent too soon. I fought in March, just under a month ago, and I’m still dealing with injuries and stuff that I had to deal with before I even consider getting back into a training camp. If I’m fighting in July, that means I’m going back into training camp next week, and that’s just not possible."

Speaking about the potential clash with Colby Covington, Edwards added:

"I don’t know why he’s getting pushed so much. He’s coming off two losses to the guy that I just currently beat [Kamaru Usman], and then went and beat a guy in Masvidal that’s just retired, and now sat out for over a year. Turned down Gilbert [Burns], turned down Khamzat [Chimaev], turned down Belal [Muhammad], and then come back to a title shot? It’s weird. It’s something that I’ve never seen before."

