Colby Covington reveals why Lil Wayne didn't walk him out at UFC 268

Colby Covington, prior to his fight at UFC 268, had claimed that hip-hop artist Lil Wayne would accompany him to the octagon. He had also mentioned that his walkout song would be Lil Wayne's 'The Sky is the Limit'.

However, things didn't turn out the way 'Chaos' had claimed as Lil Wayne was not there to walk him out to the octagon. Speaking to Submission Radio, Colby Covington revealed why the artist did not show up during the fight:

"You know, Lil' Wayne was supposed to make it out but he had some problems in L.A. with his private jet, I guess. It was having like some mechanical issues. So, they thought it would be dangerous to fly out that day because originally they were just gonna come Saturday, come to the fight and then head back to LA on Sunday but you know, they had some mechanical issues."

Colby Covington also added that it was a sensible decision not to fly and mentioned that he would have done the same, had he been in that situation.

"I want to go over to WWE and make wrestling real again" - Colby Covington's interest in WWE

In an interview with MMAFighting in 2020, Covington stated that he admired WWE stars and considered them to be among the hardest working people on the planet.

Talking about WWE, he said:

"To see those guys out there putting all on the line is very- I respect those guys man. Those guys are some of the hardest workers on earth and you know I hope to join them someday. You know, I got a lot of love and respect for Vincent [McMahon] man and what he's done for the business model at WWE. And you know my thing is I want to go over to WWE and make wrestling real again."

When asked about his WWE debut, Colby Covington said that he may make his debut in 2021. 'Chaos' also acknowledged during the interview that he was working hard on his promos and mic skills. Covington also stated that he would head to WWE to have fun.

