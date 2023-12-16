Colby Covington shares hilarious take on why there are 'so many dumb journalists' 

UFC star Colby Covington made nearly all the news at the UFC 296 press conference and continues to make bold statements throughout the fight week.

The former interim welterweight champion sat down with UFC influencer Nina-Marie Daniel, also known on social media as 'Nina Drama', for a brief interview just one day before his fight with Leon Edwards. In the conversation, 'Chaos' claimed that the opioid epidemic was causing MMA journalists to be 'dumb.'

After talking about the poor quality of tap water, Colby Covington and Nina-Marie Daniele spoke about pollution and how opioids being flushed down the toilet was a serious problem. He said:

"The opioid crisis. Flush [the pills] down the toilet [and] it goes right into the people. That's probably why we have so many dumb journalists these days. A bunch of nerds and v******."

The conversation sparked from the 35-year-old, asking the former UFC interim champion if he preferred bottled water over tap water. The welterweight claimed that 'you can't trust the city water' due to containing chemicals.

In the 28-minute video, the UFC influencer asked 'Chaos' a series of light-hearted questions as she typically does, rather than fight-based questions that standard MMA journalists inquire about. The Oregon-born fighter appeared to be cheerful in the interview, seemingly approving of her style.

What did Colby Covington say to Nina-Marie Daniele?

Though Nina-Marie Daniele is an avid MMA fan and works as a UFC influencer, her interviews and content are often more lifestyle-based than fight-based. The Diva kept the same style and format when speaking with 'Chaos', who answered her questions with a smile.

The welterweight tends to keep a cocky and brute demeanor. However, he opened up more than usual with Daniele. He answered questions on the fight and, as always, included trash talk about Leon Edwards, but spent a large amount of time talking about his personal thoughts and previous life.

Opening up about his love for pro wrestling and American history, 'Chaos' showed fans a side of himself that is not typically seen by the public.

The Donald Trump supporter will make his third attempt to capture undisputed gold on Dec. 16 against Edwards, who has not lost since 2015.