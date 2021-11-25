"It shows the hypocrisy" - Colby Covington slams 'woke' athletes like Lebron James

Colby Covington was recently seen taking a dig at Lebron James.

In an interview session with James Lynch of MMA News, the former interim welterweight champion Covington addressed recent controversial tweets made by Lebron James targeting an Ohio police officer.

Speaking to Lynch, 'Chaos' acknowledged the work of first responders and said:

"God bless the first responders. God bless, you know, all our law enforcement officials who are protecting our country, keeping our communities safe and keeping the criminals off the streets. So, you know, it's not an easy job. They got targets on their back because woke athletes like Lebron James, who you know, just, you know, want to put targets on these innocent people's lives, lives on their heads, you know. And these are the same people he calls to protect his family and give him private security. So, it just shows the hypocrisy. "

Adding to this, Colby Covington also slammed 'King James', accusing the star basketballer of not sticking to the morals he preaches. Covington claimed that Lebron James is doing nothing regarding the low wages paid to the women workers in his sweatshops in China.

Catch MMA News' full interview with Colby Covington below:

Colby Covington revealed why Lil Wayne could not show up at UFC 268

Prior to his fight at UFC 268, Colby Covington, in an interview, had claimed that that hip-hop artist Lil Wayne would accompany him to the octagon. He had also mentioned that his walkout song would be Lil Wayne's 'The Sky is the Limit'.

However, the rapper was not there to walk him out to the octagon. Speaking to Submission Radio, Colby Covington revealed why the artist did not show up during the fight:

"You know, Lil' Wayne was supposed to make it out but he had some problems in L.A. with his private jet, I guess. It was having like some mechanical issues. So, they thought it would be dangerous to fly out that day because originally they were just gonna come Saturday, come to the fight and then head back to LA on Sunday but you know, they had some mechanical issues."

Catch UFC welterweight Colby Covington's interview with Submission Radio below:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Watch: Is the UFC growing bigger than American Football?

Edited by Josh Evanoff