"Colby's best win" - UFC fighter Polyana Viana stuns fans while dressed up in daring anime cosplay 

UFC strawweight fighter Polyana Viana is known to be an anime fan. She regularly posts cosplays of various anime characters on her social media accounts. In her recent pictures, she is seen posing with a sword while cosplaying the anime character Roronoa Zoro, which left the fans stunned.

Polyana Viana has been competing in UFC since 2018 and has an MMA record of 13-6. She stumbled initially in the MMA promotion but scored victories as her career progressed. Viana lost to Iasmin Lucindo at UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Dos Anjos by a second-round submission in her most recent octagon appearance.

UFC doesn't allow Polyana Viana a cosplay walkout in her fights

The Brazilian strawweight fighter Polyana Viana has a reputation for cosplaying prominent anime characters. She has expressed her unwavering love for them in her social media posts quite often. 'Dama de Ferro' recently said that she tried to walk out to the octagon by cosplaying an anime character but couldn't convince the UFC.

In her media interaction prior to facing Iasmin Lucindo UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Dos Anjos at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, she expressed her wish to cosplay but UFC denied her permission to do so.

"I’ve tried so many times, and I’ve actually asked to come in with a bandana. They’ve never allowed it. I wanted a cape. I’ve tried with like a blank bandana – I can’t. Apparently Naruto is a brand that does not allow it or something like that. I’ve tried so many times. I’ve asked. They never let me do it, but if I could, I definitely would.” [h/t MMA Junkie]

Watch the video below (5:01):