"Come back??" - Zabit Magomedsharipov gives fans hope for UFC return with unexpected training video 

Former UFC featherweight Zabit Magomedsharipov recently sent fans into a frenzy after posting some training footage that shows him practicing his striking.

Magomedsharipov is considered one of MMA's biggest 'what ifs' after he went on an impressive six-fight undefeated streak in the UFC before being forced to retire due to health issues.

After Magomedsharipov posted a video of himself going hard at his pad work on Instagram, excited fans began speculating about his potential return to action and made their thoughts known in the comments section.

One excited fan recalled watching Magomedsharipov's first fight and wrote:

"Swear Zabit the first time I saw Zabeast fight, instantly became one of my favorite fighters, a shame his career was cut short."

Another fan pleaded with the Dagestani featherweight:

"Please come back of retirement you are my favorite fighter after Khabib."

One user asked:

"When will we see you in octagon?"

This user stated:

"It's comeback time now."

One fan opined:

"I can see him being an amazing boxer too tbh."

Another user begged Magomedsharipov to return to action:

"Please come back."

One fan pointed out:

"The most mature fighter. How unfair he is not in the UFC and his division is such a mess."

Another fan wrote:

"Are you coming back or what?"

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @zabit_magomedsharipov on Instagram

Islam Makhachev on Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Alexander Volkanovski

While Zabit Magomedsharipov fought only six times in the UFC, the Dagestani fighter cemented his spot in the hearts of many MMA fans with his impressive skills. As Magomedsharipov's story continues to fascinate, many fans have debated the outcome of a potential fight against the current featherweight Alexander Volkanovski.

It is no secret that Volkanovski is one of the most dominant champions the featherweight division has ever seen, having defended his throne four times since he captured it from Max Holloway back in December 2019. 'The Great' notably also gave lightweight champion Islam Makhachev his toughest test to date at UFC 284.

Given his experience sharing the octagon opposite Alexander Volkanovski, Islam Makhachev recently weighed in on a potential clash between Zabit Magomedsharipov and the Australian. In an interview with YukaHero, Makhachev stated:

"I think it would be a very competitive fight. I can't give preference to someone. Zabit is very dangerous in the first two rounds. He can finish anyone. Zabit not only knows how to [strike] but he knows how to choke and wrestle well." (h/t Sportskeeda.com)

