UFC's biggest 'What If': Could Zabit Magomedsharipov have beaten Alexander Volkanovski? Islam Makhachev weighs in

Zabit Magomedsharipov's short-lived UFC journey captured the attention of several MMA fans and experts, leaving them to contemplate numerous "what if" scenarios had he not retired from the sport. Even now, Magomedsharipov's story remains a captivating tale of unrealized potential as fans widely speculated the outcome of a potential clash between the Russian and reigning 145-pound champion, Alexander Volkanovski.

Despite rumors that Magomedsharipov retired for religious reasons, it was revealed in June 2022 that the Russian cited "fight disruptions and health problems" as reasons for leaving the sport.

Once hailed as a surging contender in the featherweight division, the idea that Zabit Magomedsharipov had a legitimate shot at championship glory continues to linger in the minds of many MMA fans. Meanwhile, Alexander Volkanovski has proven to be an unstoppable force in the 145-pound division, defending his throne four times since he captured it from Max Holloway back in December 2019.

Notably, he also posed the biggest challenge to lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 284, solidifying his status as a formidable force across multiple divisions. With firsthand experience fighting Volkanovski, Makhachev weighed in on a potential clash between the Australian and Zabit Magomedsharipov.

Speaking in a recent interview with YukaHero, Makhachev stated:

"I think it would be a very competitive fight. I can't give preference to someone. Zabit is very dangerous in the first two rounds. He can finish anyone. Zabit not only knows how to [strike] but he knows how to choke and wrestle well."

Catch Islam Makhachev's comments below (4:18):

When Alexander Volkanovski expressed disappointment over Zabit Magomedsharipov's retirement

Alexander Volkanovski has been motivated to take on top competition in the featherweight division ever since he made his UFC debut.

During the same period when Volkanovski was making his mark in the UFC, fellow featherweight contender Zabit Magomedsharipov was taking the MMA world by storm, thanks to his exciting fighting style and immense championship potential. The Russian was ranked No.3 when he announced his retirement from the sport.

Alexander Volkanovski expressed regret regarding Magomedsharipov's retirement during a past interview with Michael Bisping, stating:

"I was looking forward to that fight eventually happening. I want big fights... I thought he was gonna be there, I thought he was one fight away from fighting for a title. I thought it would be a big fight. So I was disappointed when I heard he went away."

Check out the interview below (53:00):

Poll : 0 votes