Zabit Magomedsharipov officially informs UFC of his retirement from the sport of MMA

Zabit Magomedsharipov has notified the UFC of his decision to retire from active competition.

It's been over two and a half years since Magomedsharipov last competed in the octagon, with varying reasons given for the featherweight prospect's absence. Rumors of health issues swirled, with some claiming it was an esophageal problem that made it impossible to train. Others reported a more general problem with his immune system. There were still more rumors that he simply no longer had a passion for fighting.

While it may be some time before we learn the truth behind the secretive Magomedsharipov's departure, multiple sources have confirmed that the Russian fighter has been in contact with the UFC and told them he is retiring. He leaves the sport with an 18-1 MMA record and a spotless 6-0 UFC record. Wins over Jeremy Stephens and Calvin Kattar in 2019 had him ranked No. 3 at featherweight before inactivity removed him from contention.

It is not hyperbole to say that Zabit Magomedsharipov will go down as one of the biggest 'What if' stories in the history of the UFC.

It's unclear what will be next for Magomedsharipov. One recent Instagram post suggested he may be picking up a career in the medical field. Other posts show him training alongside his brother and working a heavy bag with speed and skill.

Whatever Magomedsharipov decides to do with his life moving forward, it was a pleasure watching him compete.

La Suloev Stretch kneebar de Zabit Magomedsharipov face à Davis.

Zabit Magomedsharipov's little brother Khasan Magomedsharipov fights for Bellator

While we may have seen the last of Zabit Magomedsharipov in the cage, we can still enjoy the fighting career of his little brother Khasan Magomedsharipov. The 21-year old Magomedsharipov is currently undefeated at 7-0 and fighting for Bellator, where he's 2-0 in the featherweight division.





Undefeated featherweight Khasan Magomedsharipov, younger brother of Zabit Magomedsharipov, has signed with Bellator MMA.

Khasan Magomedsharipov's last fight was in February 2022 and saw him win a one-sided unanimous decision over Jose Sanchez with 30-26, 30-27, and 30-27 scores.





Magomedsharipov gets the takedown.

With Magomedsharipov still around at the gym and in his corner, it will be interesting to see if Khasan Magomedsharipov can live up to the standard his big brother set in his MMA career.

