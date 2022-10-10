Comedian Shane Gillis talks about how he almost won $10,000 on Nate Diaz; says the fighter is excellent with fans

Shane Gillis almost made a hefty sum by betting on Nate Diaz's last contracted UFC fight. The American stand-up comedian claimed in a recent episode of the FLAGRANT podcast alongside Andrew Schulz that the bank guidelines would not allow him to cash out profits worth over $10,000.

Nate Diaz's stardom has catapulted to new heights in recent times. The Stockton native left the UFC on a high note after defeating Tony Ferguson via fourth-round submission at UFC 279. Interestingly, according to odd makers, Diaz was a slight underdog against 'El Cucuy'.

Shane Gillis is a huge fan of the Stockton slugger, which he made clear when he revealed that Diaz was No.1 on the list of athletes he wished to spend time with.

Narrating the unfortunate incident that prevented him from winning handsomely on the bet he placed on Diaz, Gillis said:

"In Vegas I tried to put $10,000 on f**king Diaz. He won and my bank was like, 'You can't just take $10,000.' He [Diaz] was a slight underdog. Probably [would've made] $11,000."

Gillis added that Diaz is incredibly warm and cordial with fans, which is apparent from the way he interacts with them:

"He's the only famous dude that I've seen, that if people are around and they're coming up for like pictures, he's like, 'Hell yeah!' Like immediately. No hesitation."

Catch the video below:

Nate Diaz does not approve of Shane Gillis' impression of him

Shane Gillis' introduction to Nate Diaz was facilitated by a member of the combat sportstar's team. The co-host of the popular Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast recounted his first meeting with the Stockton native in several interviews.

The American standup comedian impersonated Diaz while narrating the incident. He also did the imitation on The Joe Rogan Experience while discussing UFC 279.

Have A Word @Haveawordpod Shane Gillis on drinking with Nate Diaz Shane Gillis on drinking with Nate Diaz 😂 https://t.co/OL2FYkVxGw

In a previously mentioned podcast with Andrew Schulz, the stand-up comedian disclosed that Diaz does not approve of the impression:

"He got me for the impression. We went out to dinner and that's how I know they're watching. I think I might have done his impression on Rogan [JRE] and in the middle of dinner, he's like, 'I don't sound like that.' And I was like, 'Agreed! One hundred percent. And I've not done it since."

Watch Joe Rogan and Shane Gillis talk about Nate Diaz below:

