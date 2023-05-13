UFC referee Keith Peterson is well-known for his commitment to ensuring the safety of fighters in the Octagon. During the main card at UFC Charlotte, the result of the bout and damage incurred by the losing fighter is bringing that reputation into question.

With impressive precision and timing, Carlos Ulberg unleashed a powerful counter punch that sent Ihor Potieria crashing to the mat. The New Zealander wasted no time in following up with a flurry of punches and hammer fists, forcing the referee to intervene.

Peterson's decision to wait until 'Black Jag' himself stopped throwing punches before stopping the fight is raising some serious questions. Peterson's delay in stopping the fight could have resulted in serious injury to Ihor Potieria, who was unable to defend himself against Ulberg's onslaught.

Even UFC commentators Daniel Cormier and Dominick Cruz couldn't help but comment on Peterson's actions during the broadcast. While Cormier acknowledged that Ulberg had played a role in ending the fight, Cruz couldn't resist taking a swipe at Peterson's nickname of 'No Nonsense' and instead dubbing him "all nonsense Peterson".

The UFC Hall-of-Famer wrote on Twitter:

"'The all nonsense Keith Peterson' My broadcast partner may just be the funniest man alive @DominickCruz."

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma



My broadcast partner may just be the funniest man alive “The all nonsense Keith Peterson”My broadcast partner may just be the funniest man alive @DominickCruz “The all nonsense Keith Peterson” My broadcast partner may just be the funniest man alive @DominickCruz

It's not the first time Peterson has come under fire for his refereeing decisions. In fact, 'The Dominantor' and Peterson have a history dating back to UFC 249, where Cruz alleged Peterson stopped his fight early.

Fans react to Keith Peterson's hindered actions at UFC Charlotte

Keith Peterson's judgment to hold off on stopping the fight between Carlos Ulberg and 'Duelist' until Ulberg himself stopped landing punches is causing a stir.

Critics are suggesting that Peterson's hesitation to intervene sooner could have resulted in severe harm to Potieria, who was helpless against Ulberg's barrage of strikes. Fans are expressing their displeasure with Peterson's actions and questioning whether his delay in ending the fight was appropriate.

Twitter user @JHagholm1 remarked:

"Some nonsense from Keith Peterson."

Another user @arthurorin2270 stated:

"He saw the other guy started dreaming."

Arthur @arthurorin2270 @jedigoodman He saw the other guy started dreaming. @jedigoodman He saw the other guy started dreaming. 😁

@FightNightVoice mentioned:

"I see a potential trend starting after these fights. If a referee makes a bad call for a fighter, people will say they got “Peterson’d.” And if a commentator harshly calls out a ref on the air, they’ll say he got “Cruz’d.”

Peter Christensen 🎙 @FightNightVoice @dc_mma #UFCCharolette @DominickCruz I see a potential trend starting after these fights. If a referee makes a bad call for a fighter, people will say they got “Peterson’d.” And if a commentator harshly calls out a ref on the air, they’ll say he got “Cruz’d.” @dc_mma @DominickCruz I see a potential trend starting after these fights. If a referee makes a bad call for a fighter, people will say they got “Peterson’d.” And if a commentator harshly calls out a ref on the air, they’ll say he got “Cruz’d.” 😄 #UFCCharolette

Eli @EliStrawmaning



Errr you sure about that?? @jedigoodman “Like I’m getting up”Errr you sure about that?? @jedigoodman “Like I’m getting up” Errr you sure about that??

Fuad @thatboyfuad @dc_mma @DominickCruz The dude keeps acting like it wasn’t a nasty knee that dropped him in the first place. @dc_mma @DominickCruz The dude keeps acting like it wasn’t a nasty knee that dropped him in the first place.

Poll : 0 votes