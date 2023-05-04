UFC Hall-of-Famer Daniel Cormier has faced criticism from fans for his 'Mount Rushmore of MMA' list, which does not include two of the sport's most significant figures: Jon Jones and Anderson Silva.

Despite being considered by many as some of the greatest fighters in MMA history, Jones and Silva were not among the four fighters chosen by Cormier for his list of the most iconic fighters in the sport. This decision has caused a stir among fans and sparked debates on social media about who should and should not be included in the ultimate MMA lineup.

Daniel Cormier recently appeared on the First Take show with Stephen A.Smith and listed his MMA greatest-of-all-time (GOAT) list which included:

"Mount Rushmore of MMA fighters: 1. Royce Gracie 2. Chuck Liddell 3. Georges St-Pierre 4. Khabib Nurmagomedov

First Take @FirstTake



1. Royce Gracie

2. Chuck Liddell

3. Georges St-Pierre

4. Khabib Nurmagomedov

Check out some of the social media reactions below:

Twitter user @ddgokee seems to be on the same mind as 'DC':

"I like his list a lot and his reasons for it."

GokeStar @ddgokee

Another user @MaxPowers44 gave his own list:

"Mount Rushmore of MMA fighters 1) Jon Jones 2) Amanda Nunes 3) Chuck Liddell 4) Royce Gracie."

@KyleForest9 tweeted:

"The fact jones isn't top 2 is insane. Why can't dc just admit jones is a top 3 fighter of all time. Dudes resume is insane."

Kyle Forest @KyleForest9

Max Powers @MaxPowers44



1) Jon Jones

2) Amanda Nunes

3) Chuck Liddell

4) Royce Gracie

@DarnellGilet remarked:

"Is GOAT the only thing they can talk about? Mount Rushmore this, Mount Rushmore that. What ever happened to analysis?"

Darnell Gilet @DarnellGilet

@AJenkinsBrother dislikes Cormier's choice of excluding Jon Jones:

"Stop asking 'DC' this question if he’s going to continue to exclude Jon Jones. Also I love the Ice man but he is not the second greatest fighter ever."

Connor Peña @AJenkinsBrother

Social media user @AceCombat__ mentioned:

"Royce and Conor have to be on there. Other spots are debatable."

Ace̵̜̭̖̋ @AceCombat__

@BrycenGagnon took a fancy to Daniel Cormier's opinion and stated:

"This man @dc_mma is such a hater of Jon Jones he left him off the list.. smh. And no Anderson Silva ??? Can't be taken seriously."

Tony Knopp @tonyknopp

Fedor

Jones

Silva



That’s it. That’s the only list that’s even remotely acceptable.



Khabib won his belt off the #11 fighter (Iaquinta) then defended against a blown up featherweight (3-4 in his last 7. All wins against washed fighters) and two guys who've never held a…

Austin Butler @austin_butler10

Anis5 @AnisGhb

Daniel Cormier asserts Jon Jones retired after his "easy" heavyweight debut

Former two-division champion Daniel Cormier has suggested that Jon Jones' recent one-sided victory against Ciryl Gane in his heavyweight debut could be a reason why the 35-year-old fighter is considering retirement.

While discussing Jones' potential decision to step away from the sport, 'DC' raised concerns about the lack of challenge that the 'Bones' may be facing, which could be a factor in his decision to retire early. Despite Jones' impressive performance in his first heavyweight bout, Daniel Cormier believes that the lack of worthy opponents could be contributing to the fighter's desire to move on from the sport:

"He's still the best in the world. He was excited about the idea of going to fight at heavyweight. It was the challenge and something that scared him, but do you think that maybe it was easier than he may have thought? He got through Ciryl Gane so easy."

The UFC commentator added:

"Where's that challenge? Where's that thing that scares him? Because that's what Jones spoke about before the fight, being scared again, something that was dangerous. Maybe he doesn't feel that... I would like to see him continue to fight, I would like to see him fight guys like Sergei Pavlovich."

Check out the entire episode of 'DC & RC' show below:

