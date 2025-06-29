"Congrats on winning my old titles" - Conor McGregor goes off in cheeky congratulatory message to Ilia Topuria after UFC 317 triumph

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor has congratulated the newly crowned UFC lightweight kingpin Ilia Topuria. Earlier today at UFC 317, Topuria knocked out Charles Oliveira in Round 1 as he had vowed, and captured the vacant 155-pound championship.

Although McGregor and Topuria have taken barbs in the past, 'The Notorious' congratulated 'El Matador' for winning a second UFC title, and joining the list of UFC legends who have won a title in two separate weight classes. The list includes names like McGregor, Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones, Henry Cejudo, and a few others.

The Georgian-Spaniard became the 10th fighter in the promotion's history to win titles in two weight classes and the first one to achieve this feat with an undefeated record (17-0).

Earlier today, McGregor posted on X:

"Congrats on winning my old titles, Ilia! He said he gonna rest his b*lls on Paddy's head too, hahah fair play. Good LW scrap that one is as well imo. UFC is back? Or still missing something.. ? 3 ko's back to back is very good. No one can deny the knockout. I like 🌹. Unlucky to Charles also. Styles make fights! You are a tremendous and legendary UFC fighter. Rest up."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below (reshared by Home of Fight on Instagram):

Ilia Topuria recently took a dig at Conor McGregor

Earlier this month, Conor McGregor allegedly threw punches at a man in a nightclub in Ibiza. Many people criticized McGregor for his inappropriate public behavior.

Among them was Ilia Topuria, who made fun of 'The Notorious' in an interview with Shakiel MMA by claiming that the Irishman cannot even knock out an average man now:

"Did you see the last video? I saw it. He [Conor McGregor] connected two punches, and he wasn't even able to knock out an average man. Like he connected two punches, and the guy walked out like normal, like [nothing] happened."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below (6:39):

