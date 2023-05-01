"Connor mcroidor"- Conor McGregor's latest shirtless photos spark steroid allegations yet again

Fans are eager for Conor McGregor's scheduled return against Michael Chandler. Unfortunately, the Irishman is yet to announce an official date for the pair's scrap. Instead, he has been active on social media and has made the rounds at other events, like having an impromptu face-off with Mike Perry at BKFC 41.

Today, 'The Notorious' took to Twitter and posted a series of shirtless pictures to show off his impressive physique. McGregor looked well-muscled, with his traps and shoulders looking pumped. His recent muscle gain led to steroid allegations in late 2022. Now, those allegations have been reignited.

Fans took to the thread under his tweeted pictures to speculate that Conor McGregor may be using performance-enhancing drugs. Others chose to poke fun at the Irishman.

Check out the fan reactions below:

merceologico @emccrr @TheNotoriousMMA ah yes! connor mcroidor, my favourite natural vegan mma fighter, i love him @TheNotoriousMMA ah yes! connor mcroidor, my favourite natural vegan mma fighter, i love him

Hustler.Motivation @_Elite_Mindset_ mcgregor is the man 🏼 @TheNotoriousMMA the phone call was like "ey man i need more roids for my body"mcgregor is the man @TheNotoriousMMA the phone call was like "ey man i need more roids for my body" 😂 mcgregor is the man 💪🏼

SEÁN @SAJGHALL @TheNotoriousMMA That TRT is working a treat @TheNotoriousMMA That TRT is working a treat

Braden @bradenstwit @TheNotoriousMMA Your piss could melt steel beams fair dinkum @TheNotoriousMMA Your piss could melt steel beams fair dinkum

It's worth noting that McGregor is yet to enter the USADA testing pool for a mandatory six-month period before he is declared eligible to compete in the UFC. His chances of returning in 2023 seem slimmer with every month. While fans initially hoped for a return in September or October, November now seems likely.

But until the Irishman resolves his issues with USADA, both the fans and Michael Chandler will continue waiting for his return.

What has Conor McGregor been up to in 2023?

Conor McGregor's year started with the UFC announcing his return against Michael Chandler. While there's been no official date for their scheduled bout, the Irishman recently wrapped up filming the 31st installment of The Ultimate Fighter reality TV series opposite the three-time Bellator lightweight champion.

The two men served as coaches on the show, but it was not without controversy as 'The Notorious' was accused of replacing some original contestants with his own teammates.

While fans await his return to the UFC octagon, McGregor has been embroiled in a battle with USADA.

While the former UFC double champion is adamant about receiving an exemption from USADA, the drug-testing agency has stood firm on its belief that McGregor must enter its testing pool for a mandatory six-month period like everyone who tries to return to fighting in the UFC.

However, there's been no progress on that front and the Irishman has taken to appearing at non-UFC events like meeting Ryan Garcia backstage after his loss to Gervonta Davis, as well as engaging Mike Perry in an impromptu face-off at BKFC 41.

MMA UNCENSORED @MMAUNCENSORED1 🏻 Mike Perry vs Conor McGregor in Bareknuckle FC is the fight we want to see! No gloves. No USADA. 🩸 Mike Perry vs Conor McGregor in Bareknuckle FC is the fight we want to see! No gloves. No USADA. 🩸 👊🏻 https://t.co/62fyoq05OK

