In today's issue, we talk about Conor McGregor facing off with Mike Perry, paranoid Andrew Tate tweets, and more.

#3 Conor McGregor vs. Mike Perry - The face-off nobody saw coming

Of all the things MMA fans could have expected from the latest BKFC event, a face-off between Mike Perry and Conor McGregor was not one. Yet, proving once again how unpredictable the sport is, that is exactly what happened.

After leaving Luke Rockhold with mangled teeth and winning via TKO, 'Platinum' called the Irishman, who was in the crowd, to the ring. Never one to back away from challenges, McGregor showed up with a BKFC belt on his shoulder.

After initial cordiality and handshakes, McGregor put on his 'Notorious' persona and stared Perry down. The two exchanged words, after which McGregor heaped praise on BKFC for putting up an incredible card.

Watch the entire interaction below:

FITE @FiteTV



| LIVE on Mike Perry calls out Conor McGregor for a face-off and @TheNotoriousMMA accepts. He enters the ring with the BKFC title over his shoulder. #BKFC41 | LIVE on #FITE Mike Perry calls out Conor McGregor for a face-off and @TheNotoriousMMA accepts. He enters the ring with the BKFC title over his shoulder.#BKFC41 | LIVE on #FITE https://t.co/DoCw7OZTZP

The moment was yet another testament to Conor McGregor's superstardom, where he can show up at a different promotional event as an audience and still steal the spotlight.

McGregor also watched his two former rivals, Eddie Alvarez and Chad Mendes, fight it out in the ring. He was seen excitably shouting instructions at the fighters. At one point, Alvarez took his suggestion, landed a neat uppercut, and pointed at McGregor to acknowledge it.

#2 Fans speculate why BKFC got more limelight than UFC

Are UFC's losses becoming other promotions' gains?

BKFC put up arguably the most star-studded card in the promotion's history this Saturday. The event was headlined and co-headlined by ex-UFC fighters and had some incredible moments, including a lightning-fast 7-second KO and the appearance of Conor McGregor.

UFC Vegas 72 also took place on the same night, headlined by Song Yadong and Ricky Simon. However, the card was pretty underwhelming in terms of matchups, which has been an issue with the Fight Night events for a while now.

The lack of crowds at the Apex Center, where most Fight Night events take place, does not help either.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Tonight’s BKFC event is being discussed more than tonight’s UFC event.



It’s wild to see the BKFC event in front of a packed and energetic crowd while the UFC event was in front of a dull environment at the Apex. Tonight’s BKFC event is being discussed more than tonight’s UFC event. It’s wild to see the BKFC event in front of a packed and energetic crowd while the UFC event was in front of a dull environment at the Apex.

Fans took to Twitter to discuss what could be the reason behind BKFC overshadowing the largest MMA promotion in the world. As it turned out, a majority of the comments were pointing fingers at UFC for "being cheap" with their business.

P Mtin @ptemptingg @MMAHistoryToday The ufc is killing its brand by being cheap. I'm not saying that they're not dominating the MMA game and still producing the most compelling content overall, but if they continue on this path, the landscape of MMA will look very different in 10 years. @MMAHistoryToday The ufc is killing its brand by being cheap. I'm not saying that they're not dominating the MMA game and still producing the most compelling content overall, but if they continue on this path, the landscape of MMA will look very different in 10 years.

Others argued that the only reason the BKFC card was getting media coverage was because of fighters like Mike Perry, Luke Rockhold, Eddie Alvarez, and Chad Mendes, all of whom had made their name in the UFC.

Jamie @JAMIE92871529 @MMAHistoryToday Man I dislike the UFC, but let’s be real, the only reason the BKFC event was so big tonight, was because they poached a few fighters who’s names were made in the UFC, and are now no longer wanted there… @MMAHistoryToday Man I dislike the UFC, but let’s be real, the only reason the BKFC event was so big tonight, was because they poached a few fighters who’s names were made in the UFC, and are now no longer wanted there…

Read more comments here.

#1 Andrew Tate continues to fear for his life

For anyone who claims he has no fear of anyone, Andrew Tate is surely quite paranoid about getting assassinated.

Earlier in April, Tate had predicted that he will be shot by the 'agents of the Matrix' in an attempt to silence him. He said that he was preparing his body "to absorb the brutal kinetics of piercing lead" which can only mean he is trying to make his body bulletproof through sheer force of will.

On Saturday, he reshared the tweet and listed a few communities that he believes are out to get him. Among the names were the LGBTQ+ people, liberals, the pharmaceutical industry, world powers, and feminists.

He also claimed that all of these people had "billions of dollars" and "endless influence," and yet he was outdoing them as the "most influential man on the planet."

Andrew Tate @Cobratate

Liberals want me to disappear

Big Pharma want me to disappear

War Mongers want me to disappear

Feminists want me to disappear



They have billions of dollars.



Endless influence.



But I am still the most influential man on the planet.



Will they… Andrew Tate @Cobratate



As all other silencing attempts fail, and stage 3 approaches - I anticipate a bullet will be the chosen utensil of pacification



I can only pray and prepare



I will force myself to breathe the best I can



I promise I prepare my body to absorb the brutal kinetics of piercing leadAs all other silencing attempts fail, and stage 3 approaches - I anticipate a bullet will be the chosen utensil of pacificationI can only pray and prepareI will force myself to breathe the best I canI promise twitter.com/Cobratate/stat… I prepare my body to absorb the brutal kinetics of piercing leadAs all other silencing attempts fail, and stage 3 approaches - I anticipate a bullet will be the chosen utensil of pacificationI can only pray and prepareI will force myself to breathe the best I canI promise twitter.com/Cobratate/stat… https://t.co/DQJIeHJytv LGBT want me to disappearLiberals want me to disappearBig Pharma want me to disappearWar Mongers want me to disappearFeminists want me to disappearThey have billions of dollars.Endless influence.But I am still the most influential man on the planet.Will they… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… LGBT want me to disappear Liberals want me to disappear Big Pharma want me to disappear War Mongers want me to disappear Feminists want me to disappear They have billions of dollars. Endless influence. But I am still the most influential man on the planet. Will they… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/UADmLhEHLz

He recently made claims of being poisoned as well. He detailed an allergic reaction he had with a swollen face, high blood pressure, and difficulty breathing.

It is noteworthy that while Tate is an advocate of healthy living for men, he also suggests things like how a combination of "caffeine and nicotine" is the "breakfast of champions."

Such nutritional advice cannot be too good for anybody's health.

