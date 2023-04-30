Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.
In today's issue, we talk about Conor McGregor facing off with Mike Perry, paranoid Andrew Tate tweets, and more.
#3 Conor McGregor vs. Mike Perry - The face-off nobody saw coming
Of all the things MMA fans could have expected from the latest BKFC event, a face-off between Mike Perry and Conor McGregor was not one. Yet, proving once again how unpredictable the sport is, that is exactly what happened.
After leaving Luke Rockhold with mangled teeth and winning via TKO, 'Platinum' called the Irishman, who was in the crowd, to the ring. Never one to back away from challenges, McGregor showed up with a BKFC belt on his shoulder.
After initial cordiality and handshakes, McGregor put on his 'Notorious' persona and stared Perry down. The two exchanged words, after which McGregor heaped praise on BKFC for putting up an incredible card.
Watch the entire interaction below:
The moment was yet another testament to Conor McGregor's superstardom, where he can show up at a different promotional event as an audience and still steal the spotlight.
McGregor also watched his two former rivals, Eddie Alvarez and Chad Mendes, fight it out in the ring. He was seen excitably shouting instructions at the fighters. At one point, Alvarez took his suggestion, landed a neat uppercut, and pointed at McGregor to acknowledge it.
#2 Fans speculate why BKFC got more limelight than UFC
Are UFC's losses becoming other promotions' gains?
BKFC put up arguably the most star-studded card in the promotion's history this Saturday. The event was headlined and co-headlined by ex-UFC fighters and had some incredible moments, including a lightning-fast 7-second KO and the appearance of Conor McGregor.
UFC Vegas 72 also took place on the same night, headlined by Song Yadong and Ricky Simon. However, the card was pretty underwhelming in terms of matchups, which has been an issue with the Fight Night events for a while now.
The lack of crowds at the Apex Center, where most Fight Night events take place, does not help either.
Fans took to Twitter to discuss what could be the reason behind BKFC overshadowing the largest MMA promotion in the world. As it turned out, a majority of the comments were pointing fingers at UFC for "being cheap" with their business.
Others argued that the only reason the BKFC card was getting media coverage was because of fighters like Mike Perry, Luke Rockhold, Eddie Alvarez, and Chad Mendes, all of whom had made their name in the UFC.
Read more comments here.
#1 Andrew Tate continues to fear for his life
For anyone who claims he has no fear of anyone, Andrew Tate is surely quite paranoid about getting assassinated.
Earlier in April, Tate had predicted that he will be shot by the 'agents of the Matrix' in an attempt to silence him. He said that he was preparing his body "to absorb the brutal kinetics of piercing lead" which can only mean he is trying to make his body bulletproof through sheer force of will.
On Saturday, he reshared the tweet and listed a few communities that he believes are out to get him. Among the names were the LGBTQ+ people, liberals, the pharmaceutical industry, world powers, and feminists.
He also claimed that all of these people had "billions of dollars" and "endless influence," and yet he was outdoing them as the "most influential man on the planet."
He recently made claims of being poisoned as well. He detailed an allergic reaction he had with a swollen face, high blood pressure, and difficulty breathing.
It is noteworthy that while Tate is an advocate of healthy living for men, he also suggests things like how a combination of "caffeine and nicotine" is the "breakfast of champions."
Such nutritional advice cannot be too good for anybody's health.