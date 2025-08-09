Conor Benn challenges Ilia Topuria for crossover boxing match while admitting he isn't "stupid enough to go in the cage"

Super welterweight boxing star Conor Benn wants to make an example out of MMA fighters and has called out Ilia Topuria for a boxing match.Popular mixed martial artists have graced the squared circle in a few high-profile matchups with varying levels of success. Anderson Silva's win against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is perhaps the most notable win MMA has over boxing.Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou went a competitive 10 rounds against Tyson Fury in 2023, even knocking down the former boxing world champion during the fight. While 'The Predator' lost the contest via split decision, the fight was much closer than many had anticipated.Topuria has in the past teased the idea of crossing over to boxing, stating his confidence in capturing a world title in the sport with six months of preparation.Benn, who is fresh off his lone career loss to Chris Eubank Jr., is set for a rematch in November. That, however, didn't stop him from calling out MMA fighters for their boxing ambitions, specifically taking aim at the UFC lightweight champion:“Whoever these UFC fighters want to come over to boxing, if you fancy somebody, come and get it … [Give me] Ten bar, sign me up, I’ll fight anybody. Bareknuckle. Anybody that wants to come over from the UFC. Ilia, I’ve got these hands, brother.&quot;The Briton, however, has no delusions about getting in the octagon, but considers MMA fighters considering a switch to the sweet science, easy prey:&quot;Anybody wants the smoke? Anybody that wants to come over? No problem. Listen, I ain’t stupid enough to go in the cage. I would never go in the cage, you wouldn’t catch me dead in the cage. Do you know why? I’d get my ass handed to me. But for them thinking they can come over and do that to us, that’s a f**king liberty.&quot;Check out Conor Benn's comments below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRecovering Ben Askren fires shots at Conor Benn for Ilia Topuria calloutWhile Ben Askren is still recovering from a double lung transplant following a life-threatening health battle, that didn't stop him from stepping up after fellow MMA star Ilia Topuria was called out by Conor Benn.Askren, who himself suffered a knockout loss to social media star Jake Paul in his only boxing bout, took to X following Benn's callout, daring boxers to sign up for an MMA fight:&quot;These boxers only want to box MMA fighters. If they had real courage, they would offer to fight an actual MMA bout!&quot;