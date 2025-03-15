Conor Benn forced to address PED ridden history amid heated debate with Chris Eubank Jr. on the Piers Morgan show

Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. are at the center of the biggest fight in British boxing right now and one of the biggest all-British clashes in the country's long fighting history.

The pair are scheduled to fight on April 26 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Despite the hype currently surrounding the fight, there is also plenty of controversy. Eubank Jr. and Benn were scheduled to face off in the ring in October 2022 until 'The Destroyer' failed two pre-fight drug tests for clomifene, which saw the card being canceled just days before fight night.

Benn has remained adamant that he is innocent and has been cleared to fight by several regulatory bodies within the sport. He, alongside 'NextGen', recently appeared on the Piers Morgan show to sit down and discuss the events surrounding their clash.

During the interview, Morgan asked the younger pugilist if he had accepted that clomifene was in his system. 'The Destroyer' responded with this:

"No. I never took anything knowlingly."

Morgan responded with:

"That's a different question. Whether you took it knowingly or not, do you accept that they were found [in your system]?"

Benn then said:

"I struggle to accept it, still. I struggle to accept it."

Check out Piers Morgan's question to Conor Benn below (7:45):

Eddie Hearn revisits Chris Eubank Jr. "crossing the line" by slapping Conor Benn

Several weeks ago, Chris Eubank Jr. caught the headlines of the boxing world after slapping Conor Benn in the face with an egg during their face-off as part of the fight's promotional duties.

Eubank Jr.'s decision was rooted in the reason given by the World Boxing Council (WBC) for Benn's drug test failures. According to the WBC, the failure was likely caused by an elevated consumption of eggs.

'NextGen' has shared his skepticism at that justification and appeared to exhibit his dissatisfaction by slapping his upcoming opponent.

Benn's promoter, Eddie Hearn, has shared his thoughts on the incident, in which Eubank Jr. received a £100,000 fine. Hearn was recently interviewed by Matchroom Boxing, saying this:

"He broke the rules, he crossed the line... That was premeditated. That had nothing to do with a bit of anger, that was him saying, 'I'm gonna bring these and I'm gonna whack him round the face.' It'll always hurt, no one likes a 100-grand fine. It did sell the fight in incredible fashion."

Watch Eddie Hearn discuss Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn below (14:05):

