Conor Benn offers to step in and fight Devin Haney if Ryan Garcia can’t make it to the bout

Conor Benn has stuck his hand up to replace Ryan Garcia should he not make it to fight night against Devin Haney.

The pair are scheduled to do battle on Apr. 20 for the WBC super lightweight title. Garcia is not known for his unreliability and has never withdrawn from an organized fight in his career.

But the recent behavior of 'KingRy' has left boxing fans and fellow fighters concerned about his well-being, and there is an underlying feeling that his clash with Haney may not materialize.

Should that be the case, 'The Destroyer' has offered to replace Garcia. With 'The Dream' having shared a back-and-forth with Benn over a potential clash in February, it appears the Brit is eager to face off against the WBC champion.

The welterweight boxer was recently interviewed by iFL TV, where he said the following:

"Haney's another one piping up. Alright, no problem, there's the contract. Probably 'cause he knew he was fighting Garcia. He probably knew that was happening. No problem, I'll jump in if Garcia doesn't follow through. No problem, and I stand on that. If Garcia falls through, I'll jump in."

Watch Conor Benn's interview below from 8:28:

Eddie Hearn shares his thoughts on potential Conor Benn vs. Manny Pacquiao fight

It appears to be a busy period for the sport of boxing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as many of the sport's elite talent have gathered to watch the epic Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou fight take place on Mar. 8.

Both Conor Benn and Manny Pacquiao are in the Middle East to watch the much-anticipated fight card, and the pair have confirmed that they are eager to agree on a deal to meet in the ring later this year.

Earlier this year 'PacMan' announced that he would be coming out of retirement, and Benn's promoter, Eddie Hearn, shared a stunning revelation that Pacquiao was eyeing a bout with the British boxer.

That statement has now been confirmed, with 'The Destroyer' sharing a face-off with the former eight-division world champion yesterday.

Hearn was asked to share his thoughts on the potential clash by Ariel Helwani, and he said this:

"We're talking. This is a fight I love. A legend of the sport against one of the biggest young lions at 147 pounds... If we could make this fight we'd be very happy. Out here in Saudi Arabia, we'll see. But, we're talking, and as I said, I love the matchup."

Watch Conor Benn's promoter discuss the potential clash below: