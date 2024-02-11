"He’s contacted us for the fight” - Eddie Hearn drops surprising news that Manny Pacquiao is keen to face Conor Benn upon return from retirement 

Conor Benn could be in line to face Manny Pacquiao next in a surprising turn of events, according to Benn's promoter, Eddie Hearn.

Hearn recently shared his interest in potential matchups between 'The Destroyer' and Gervonta Davis, as well as Devin Haney, prior to his fight with Ryan Garcia being announced.

However, the Matchroom Boxing chairman revealed during an interview with Boxing Social that Pacquiao's team had been in contact to discuss the possibility of a bout between 'PacMan' and Benn.

The 12-time world champion recently announced that he would be coming out of retirement. It was understood that he would be targeting a matchup with Conor McGregor, Ryan Garcia, or Gervonta Davis.

But Pacquiao may have switched his focus to 'The Destroyer', as Hearn said during his recent interview:

"Manny Pacquiao contacted us the other day. He's contacted us for the fight, his people. So, I don't think there's many [boxers] that aren't calling out Conor Benn... Absolutely [I'd make Benn vs. Pacquiao]. Bob Arum was talking about [Pacquiao] fighting Josh Taylor, yesterday. Is Conor Benn better than Josh Taylor? I think so."

Watch Eddie Hearn's interview below from 3:50:

Eddie Hearn says he has made Gervonta Davis an offer to fight Conor Benn

Eddie Hearn recently provided an update on the potential clash between Gervonta Davis and Conor Benn.

The Matchroom Boxing chairman appears confident that the fight could be made but admitted that the interest surrounding the bout took him by surprise.

'The Destroyer' currently competes at several weight classes above 'Tank', and until Benn's victory over Peter Dobson last week, the pair had shared little interest in facing each other.

Hearn was recently interviewed by iFL TV, where he shared the following update on Benn vs. Davis:

"We've made 'Tank' an offer. I think it's a big offer. There's a lot of upside on pay-per-view and gate that I think [Davis] needs to explore as well. It's not really a fight that I anticipated but I think it's a fight that can happen. I think if we can just be sensible ad sit down and talk through numbers, I think there's enough money in the pot to keep everybody happy. Conor loves the fight, he's been at me non-stop since he's been at [Davis] on social media asking me to make the fight."

Listen to Hearn's update on Benn vs. Davis below from 3:40: