Manny Pacquiao is reportedly out of retirement and looking to fight Conor McGregor or Gervonta Davis upon return

Manny Pacquiao is set to come out of retirement, and already has his eyes on three potential big names opponents, including Conor McGregor and Gervonta Davis.

'PacMan' retired from the sport in 2021 after a unanimous decision defeat to Yordenis Ugas. But it seems that there is an itch that still needs to be scratched, as the former world champion's PR rep., Sean Gibbons, recently shared a statement about his return.

Pacquiao has competed in one exhibition fight since his retirement, when he defeated DK Yoo via unanimous decision in South Korea on Dec. 11, 2022. Before his potential return to professional boxing, 'PacMan' is set to face Muay Thai legend Buakaw in an exhibition fight in April.

Boxing editor for talkSport, Michael Benson, recently took to X to share the statement made by Sean Gibbons. He wrote this:

"Manny Pacquiao can now be considered "out of retirement" at age 45 and wants to fight Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia or Conor McGregor, according to Pacquiao's MP Promotions rep Sean Gibbons."

What happened between Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao?

Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao have been involved in a war of words on several occasions. But the pair have also grappled in a legal battle regarding a contract dispute with the Irishman's management company, Paradigm Sports, and 'PacMan'.

After signing with the company in 2020 and accepting a sum worth over $3 million, the eight-division world champion went on to negotiate fight deals on his own.

Pacquiao has called out the Irishman for a boxing match on multiple occasions, and 'The Notorious' appears interested in setting up a bout in the squared circle. However, McGregor believes it would only be fair if 'PacMan' came up to the former UFC champion's weight class, given that the bout's ruleset would favor the Fillipino boxer.

'The Notorious' was in attendance for the boxing event held in Saudi Arabia for Anthony Joshua's fight with Otto Wallin in December, where McGregor said this:

"How about me versus Manny Pacquiao here in Saudi [Arabia]? How does that sound to you? Now wouldn't you think that Manny should have to come up to my weight, considering it's his sport. Wouldn't you think that's what a man would do? Versus what a mouse would do. Manny already owes me $8 million via court of law."

