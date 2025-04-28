Conor Benn shares two-word reaction after Chris Eubank Jr discharged from hospital following their fight

Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr put on what could be the best boxing match of 2025 last weekend. Sons of former champions and rivals, Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn, the two young British lions threw everything they had at each other from bell to bell.

After 12 rounds of classic, blood-and-guts boxing, Eubank Jr got the narrow unanimous decision win. The brutal and dramatic contest also took a lot from both fighters, with Eubank Jr going straight to the hospital immediately after.

After days of worry, it's been reported that Eubank Jr finally got discharged from the hospital and is in relatively good health:

"Chris Eubank Jr has been discharged from hospital after undergoing checks following his victory over Conor Benn.

All love and respect for his opponent, Conor Benn retweeted the news with a pair of kind words:

"Great news 👏"

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn produced one of the most beautiful stories in boxing history

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn wasn't just a modern-day boxing classic. The event, which was billed "Born Rivals", was quite spectacular not just for what happened in the ring, but also the story behind it.

The tale started all the way back in the 1990s, when their fathers, Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn, had perhaps the greatest rivalry in British boxing history. The two bonafide legends put together two separate iconic contests - one at middleweight and another at super-middleweight.

Fast-forward thirty years later. Eubank Sr and Benn have since buried the hatchet but the bad blood was somewhat inherited by their sons, Chris Jr and Conor. The two british boxers had quite a heated lead-up to their fight, generating much controversy and media coverage.

Chris Eubank Jr, who's had a rocky relationship with his father, walked with him to the ring for the first time in years. Benn also walked out with his father Nigel. Both Boxers used their father's signature walkout songs.

Once the bell rang, Conor Benn took the fight to the bigger Eubank Jr, who missed weight by .05 pounds. 'The Destroyer' was intent on avenging his father, who was 0-1-1 against Eubank Sr. Eubank Jr bravely met Benn in the middle, shot-for-shot, blow-for-blow. Both men got hurt, both men came back firing like madmen.

What we had was a Fight of the Year contender that will be talked about for generations to come.

Watch the fight highlights here:

