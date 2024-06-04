"Conor being a diva?" - Fans react after Daniel Cormier blames Conor McGregor for "calling off" Dublin press conference

Conor McGregor is set to make his highly-anticipated return to the octagon when he faces Michael Chandler in the main event of UFC 303 in just under four weeks, ending a three-year hiatus from mixed martial arts. The fighters had been set to hold a promotional press conference in Dublin, Ireland on Monday, however, it was called off at the last minute, with no official reason provided for the cancellation.

Speaking on his ESPN show, Good Guy / Bad Guy, UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier blamed 'The Notorious' for the cancellation, stating:

"The reason this is off is because Conor McGregor called it off. Michael Chandler would drag himself there with no legs to get to that presser. Michael Chandler would fight Conor McGregor on one leg to fight Conor McGregor."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments on the cancellation of the UFC 303 press conference below (starting at the 12:35 mark):

Fans reacted to the news that McGregor could be the cause for the cancellation. @mmaslampod questioned:

"Conor being a Diva?"

@GreensideScythe believes the entire fight will be called off:

"We knew the fight wasn't going to happen"

@wakafightermma claimed the former double champ is a joke and will not be competitive against Chandler:

"Conor is a joke now. Stop thinking you are getting prime Conor in these fights and lead ups he’s done. Chandler is going to destroy him"

@Andy_James_B has lost interest in the clash:

"Honestly I'm giving less of a s**t about this fight by the day"

What did Conor McGregor say about the cancellation of the UFC 303 press conference?

While there has been no official reason provided as to why the UFC 303 press conference was canceled on short notice, Conor McGregor did release a statement. The former double champ took to X on Monday afternoon to apologize to fans, stating:

"In consultation with the UFC, todays press conference was cancelled due to a series of obstacles outside of our control. I apologize to my Irish fans, and fans around the world, for the inconvenience and appreciate all your passion and support. I can’t wait to put on the greatest all-time show in the Octagon."

Check out Conor McGregor's statement on the UFC 303 press conference being canceled below:

The decision to not provide a reason for the cancellation has led to plenty of speculation, with a majority of the blame falling on McGregor. While there has been speculation that the fight itself could be canceled, there is nothing that has suggested that, at this point. Michael Chandler and UFC President Dana White have yet to directly address the canceled press conference.