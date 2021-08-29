"Conor era is done, Khabib retired. Now it's Giga time" - Giga Chikadze advises fans to get on the hype train following TKO victory over Edson Barboza at UFC Fight Night

In the headliner of UFC Vegas 35, Giga Chikadze put the featherweight division on notice. The Georgian picked up an impressive TKO victory against fight game veteran Edson Barboza.

Following the win, Chikadze announced that it was his time to step up and become one of the biggest stars in the promotion in the absence of Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. According to him, McGregor's era is well and truly finished in the UFC, and since even Nurmagomedov isn't around, it's his time to step up and become the newest poster boy of the promotion.

At the post-fight press conference, Giga Chikadze urged fans to get on his hype train, stating:

"Now it's my time. It's Giga time. Conor's era is done, you know. Khabib retired. Who else? Georges St-Pierre is retired. Now it's Giga time, it's different, so guys please make sure to put yourself on a Giga train and ride with me," said Giga Chikadze.

Chikadze is widely regarded as one of the most prolific strikers in the featherweight division. The Georgian is undefeated in the UFC and is currently on an impressive seven-fight win streak inside the octagon. He has finished his last three opponents and is expected to fight for the title down the line.

Giga Chikadze wants to fight Max Holloway next

After beating a stalwart like Barboza, Chikadze now wants to fight another legend of the sport. The Georgian wants former champion Max Holloway in his next fight. According to Chikadze, a win against 'Blessed' will potentially earn him a title shot against the winner of Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega.

“I finished the guys who are absolutely legends in this sport. Honestly, I’m here to fight the best fights, the biggest names, if it’s a title shot, I would love to cover the title shot and be a replacement fighter. If not, somebody Hawaiian who’s leaving the division. [Max Holloway] knows my name. I saw the interviews somebody asked him and he said like this ‘oh yeah, I heard this Giga guy who kicks.’ I’m not just a Giga guy. I kick the sh*t out of people. Let’s go. I’ve been waiting for this moment,” said Giga Chikadze in the post-fight interview.

