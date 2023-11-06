Conor McGregor accidentally announces gender of new baby in now-deleted social media post

Conor McGregor appears to have accidentally announced his new baby's gender in a now-deleted social media post. McGregor has three children with his longtime partner Dee Devlin.

The couple's first child, their son Conor Jack McGregor Jr., was born in May 2017. Following that, their second child, a daughter named Croia, was born in January 2019.

McGregor and Devlin's third child, their son named Rian, was born in May 2021. Furthermore, earlier this year (2023), the Irishman appeared on the LIVE with Kelly and Mark show and suggested that he and his fiance Devlin are expecting a fourth child. Addressing his family life, 'The Notorious' stated:

"Things are going well. We've also got another one on the way... There's a lot going on... A couple more weeks and we'll be able to find out what the sex is of the baby. We're very excited back home."

In a recent Facebook comment, Conor McGregor seemingly indicated that Dee Devlin will give birth to a son. The child would be their third son and fourth child overall. As of this time, it's unclear as to what they'll name him.

McGregor subsequently deleted the Facebook comment. However, as reported by The Mirror, the MMA legend's now-deleted comment seems to have unraveled that he and Devlin are going to welcome another son into the world.

McGregor reportedly posted the comment while discussing a picture of his family celebrating Halloween in Dubai, U.A.E. The UFC megastar's now-deleted comment read as follows:

"The booze baron and his growing clan, and little spider man too. Happy Halloween World! Four weeks out, we welcome another boy into our family! We are buzzing, Mammy is ready."

Conor McGregor on UFC comeback, Alexander Volkanovski's comments about inactivity

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski stepped in on short notice to replace an injured Charles Oliveira and fight UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in October 2023. Volkanovski ended up suffering a first-round KO defeat. The featherweight kingpin then implied that he took the short-notice fight because he struggles with mental health when he's not competing.

During the recent Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou boxing event, former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor referenced Alexander Volkanovski's comments. Speaking to MMA Junkie, McGregor alluded to the fact that he (McGregor) has been on an injury hiatus from MMA competition since July 2021.

Conor McGregor re-entered the USADA testing pool in October 2023, and it's rumored that his comeback fight would see him face Michael Chandler at UFC 300 in April 2024. McGregor opened up about his lengthy hiatus and insinuated that akin to 'Volk,' he too struggles with mental health during periods of inactivity. Shedding light on his much-awaited return, 'The Notorious' said:

"March is earlier than April. I've been kept from my living for almost three years now. Understand that. I came through what I came through. I'm sitting on an injury, and a loss. You hear what Alexander Volkanovski said. I relate."

Watch McGregor's assessment in the video below: