Is Conor McGregor's fiancee pregnant? How many kids do they have? Fans ask the Irishman to give Dee Devlin a break after recent family photos

Conor McGregor, the larger-than-life MMA icon, is not only renowned for his triumphs inside the octagon but also for being a dedicated family man. Despite ongoing allegations that aim to tarnish this image, McGregor's resolute commitment to his family remains unshakable.

The Irishman and his fiancee, Dee Devlin, share a beautiful family together. Unlike fighters who prefer to shield their families from public attention, Conor McGregor always has Devlin and his children by his side, whether it's during fights or leisure trips.

The pair have three children, with their first son, Conor Jack McGregor Jr., being born in May 2017. The couple welcomed their second child, daughter Croia, in January 2019. Shortly after, in May 2021, Devlin gave birth to her third child, another boy named Rian. The McGregor family has continued to grow, as the Irishman recently announced that they are expecting their fourth child together.

McGregor recently took to Instagram to share delightful images from a sun-soaked beach day with his family, capturing a radiant Devlin proudly flaunting her blossoming baby bump.

Michael Chandler defends Conor McGregor despite losing streak as coach on The Ultimate Fighter

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler served as rival coaches on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) season 31. Chandler's team has been dominating so far with six victories in as many fights, as McGregor's team is still struggling to score the first victory.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Chandler highlighted that McGregor's absence from weigh-ins could send a misleading message to his fans regarding his involvement in the coaching process. He revealed that 'The Notorious' was present during the training sessions, further shedding light on how the editing of TUF 31 portrays McGregor's involvement differently than reality.

Chandler stated:

“Ultimately, he was there in the training sessions, they are showing a lot of him training with his guys. I think they definitely could be filtering it a little more... I know I was there, but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t there for his guys. He was in every training session, he was training with his guys. It is reality TV, it can be cut any way they want. I think Conor’s getting a little bit of a raw deal when it comes to how much he was there or wasn’t there (with his team)."

Catch Michael Chandler's comments below (3:30):

