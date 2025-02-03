Conor McGregor allegedly spitting in face of fan chanting 'Let's go Khabib [Nurmagomedov]' sends MMA fans into frenzy: "Rent free to this day"

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov have one of the most bad-blood rivalries in the sport's history with little indication that it will subside. This became clear during a recent interaction with an MMA fan who approached McGregor stating 'Let's go, Khabib' in an effort to mock McGregor's loss to the Dagestan standout.

'The Notorious' turned around to address these taunts and confront the fan inside an unidentified lobby. From the angle of the video, it did not seem abundantly clear that McGregor spitted on the fan, but he stated a couple of times to the fan that he did.

X users sounded off about this McGregor clip when this latest permutation of the Khabib Nurmagomedov beef was posted to the @mma_orbit account.



The fight that changed Conor McGregor according to former UFC vet

Conor McGregor was coming off of one of the biggest boxing bouts ever against Floyd Mayweather and it seemed like he had the combat sports world in the palm of his hand. That was until a particular moment derailed his trajectory in the eyes of a former Strikeforce champion.

Josh Thomson spoke about this topic recently on episode 544 of Weighing In and explained that he felt McGregor's fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov marked that downturn for the Irish fighter.

Thomson spoke of the 36-year-old being regarded as a heel nowadays, to use the parlance of pro wrestling, with the build-up to the Nurmagomedov fight revealing several negative aspects of McGregor's personality in Thomson's eyes.

Thomson also stated that he felt the Dublin native was afraid of Khabib, that he knew Nurmagomedov was a legitimate threat and there was nothing he could do about stopping the efforts of the then-UFC lightweight champion.

Thomson felt that the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion knew it would end up being a five-round fight and barring a flash knockout, that it would be a difficult night for Conor McGregor.

