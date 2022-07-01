Conor McGregor among UFC athletes to have submitted 60+ samples to USADA, T.J. Dillashaw and Jon Jones top the list

Conor McGregor is amongst a list of UFC athletes who have submitted more than 60 samples to the USADA. McGregor, who is currently out of action due to an injury last year, has reportedly submitted 62 samples.

Topping the list are former bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw with 86 and former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones with 83. Both fighters have been suspended previously for the use of banned substances and it is no surprise they have been tested far more than any other fighter.

Middleweight Paulo Costa, who is regularly criticized for the legitamacy of his bulky physique, is third on the list.

The full list reads:

TJ Dillashaw 86

J. Jones 83

P. Costa 81

M. Cirkunov 77

J. Aldo 76

A. Nunes 73

D. Poirier 69

H. Holm 66

K. Usman 66

RDA 64

D. Cerrone 62

D. Cormier 62

C. McGregor 62

S. Miocic 61

S. O'Malley 61

F. Edgar 60

D. Lewis 60

Check out the list as reported by TSN's Aaron Bronsteter:

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Athletes who have submitted 60+ samples to USADA



Another notable name on the list is Sean O'Malley. The bantamweight prospect is still relatively early in his UFC career but has had multiple instances of failed drug tests. 'Sugar' faced a six-month ban from competing in 2018. O'Malley has been tested more times than UFC legends and veterans Frankie Edgar and Derrick Lewis.

Conor McGregor's inevitable UFC return has been met with some controversy as the fighter continues his rehabilitation from a broken leg. Despite sustaining an injury that would have ended the career of most fighters, 'Notorious' now has a metal implant in his leg and looks to be in good shape. Questions have been raised over his 'bulky' frame, but fans can see that over 60 samples of McGregor have been taken and he is yet to have an issue.

Anthony Smith questions how USADA test Conor McGregor when he's away on his boat

During a recent episode of the Believe You Me podcast, Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith debated whether or not the USADA were testing Conor McGregor anymore.

'Notorious' is expected to make his octagon return by the end of 2022 or early 2023. The podcast hosts wondered how the USADA was testing McGregor, since he's often pictured on his boat.

'Lionheart', knowing he would likely receive some hate for saying anything negative, asked:

"I do wonder though. I'm gonna get f*****g sh*t on for this. How do they test Conor McGregor floating on a boat around the world all the time? I've wondered that. When I see him on his boat all the time. Granted, he's probably not posting in real time exactly where he is at that time. Seemingly though, he's on a boat most of the time. Is USADA sending people in a f*****g helicopter to drop on Conor's boat? No."

Although the latest data suggests the 33-year-old is as regularly tested as most fighters, questions will likely remain until fans see the UFC star make the octagon walk once again.

Catch Anthony Smith discussing Conor McGregor and the USADA here:

