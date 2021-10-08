Conor McGregor appears to be amused with Kamaru Usman's comments regarding a potential clash with Canelo Alvarez

Conor McGregor appears to be amused by the idea of a potential Kamaru Usman vs. Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez boxing match.

Usman recently hinted at the possibility of a crossover boxing clash between himself and Canelo in the same vein as Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather in 2018. The former two-division UFC champ appears to have been tickled by Usman borrowing a phrase he famously said during an interview with The Schmo. McGregor went as far as posting on his Instagram stories to express his enjoyment.

Conor McGregor reacts to Kamaru Usman's comments [Screen-grabbed from Instagram]

In the aforementioned interview, Usman revealed that he might push for a boxing match with Canelo after his rematch with Colby Covington. He then said it would be the first time the top pound-for-pound fighter in MMA squared off with the top pound-for-pound boxer. If the phrase sounds familiar, that's because McGregor said the same thing ahead of his clash with Mayweather in 2017.

Speaking about a potential clash with the Mexican superstar, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' said:

"I might have to go drag Canelo out... when he's done with all these guys that he's running through. I mean, it's never been done. I might have to drag him into... if not in the octagon, I might have to drag him in the ring and actually take him. Cus' it's pound-for-pound, never been done. Pound-for-pound MMA fighter and pound-for-pound boxer. So, that might be next."

Check out Kamaru Usman's full interview with The Schmo below:

Kamaru Usman warns Conor McGregor

This wasn't the first time Conor McGregor has fired a passive-aggressive shot towards Kamaru Usman. 'The Notorious' previously stated that he likes his chances against Usman if he moved up to the welterweight division.

In a separate incident, McGregor also said he would "spark" Usman if they crossed paths inside the octagon. On Twitter, McGregor answered a fan's question by saying:

"Tremendous! I love this record! I fight for the 170lb title I will spark him too. That would be fastest ko in ufc title fight (13 seconds).

Not one to let things slide, Usman retaliated by telling McGregor to "be quiet before I call Poirier or Khabib."

