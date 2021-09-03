Conor McGregor appears to be doing weighted squats less than 60 days after surgery

Conor McGregor is in the fast lane to recover after breaking his tibia in the main event of UFC 264.

Not only is McGregor able to stand on his injured leg, but it appears that he has begun doing weighted squats, as is seen in his latest post on social media. 'The Notorious' published several photos on his Instagram page that show him performing several different physical exercises in the gym.

"Team work makes the dream work!" McGregor captioned his post.

It has only been 53 days since McGregor came out of surgery after suffering a freak accident at the end of the first round of his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The Irishman's left tibia snapped after he planted it onto the canvas, prompting officials to call for the fight's stoppage.

With the unfortunate incident, McGregor sustained a second consecutive loss against his rival – the first time he suffered back-to-back defeats in his career. Poirier also handed the Irishman his first loss via TKO at UFC 257 in January.

Conor McGregor discusses his UFC return

Conor McGregor is eager to make his comeback to the octagon the soonest he can. During a Q&A session with fans on Twitter, the former two-division UFC champion revealed when he intends to return to action.

"2022. I’m improving rapidly! Working with the best team money can buy! I’ll be back in no time, lock loaded!"

I’ll be back in no time, lock loaded! https://t.co/uqDKEk3XtF — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 16, 2021

At one point, Conor McGregor revealed that his return fight could take place in the 170-pound weight class. The Dublin native, of course, has been lobbying for a permanent move to welterweight in the past, even issuing a challenge to reigning champ Kamaru Usman.

Now add 30lbs of muscle on to me and say ding ding in a Dublin accent. pic.twitter.com/ZvWN9vHvri — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 31, 2021

However, it appears McGregor's primary target for his return fight is former rival Nate Diaz, with whom he recently traded jabs on Twitter. Another fight between the two UFC megastars will complete the trilogy of their rivalry. Diaz handed McGregor his first defeat in the octagon, while the Irishman avenged his loss to the Stockton native five months after their initial clash.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh