"Usyk is some boxer"- Conor McGregor applauds Oleksandr Usyk's win over Anthony Joshua

Conor McGregor has applauded Oleksandr Usyk after he put on a masterclass to edge out the powerful Anthony Joshua in their rematch. Taking to his official Twitter account, McGregor lauded Usyk’s pugilistic skills whilst also jibing at former professional boxer Carl Froch.

Froch, a former super-middleweight boxing world champion, recently made a passing comment regarding McGregor, a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion. During a media scrum, ‘The Cobra’ stated:

“McGregor can’t punch; can’t punch the skin off a rice pudding.”

Watch Froch’s comments below:

Not one to be outdone, Conor McGregor has hit back at the UK boxing analyst and retired fighter.

McGregor posted a congratulatory tweet for Usyk and sneaked in a jab at Froch. ‘The Notorious’ tweeted:

“Usyk is some boxer. And froch is some wanker hahahaha.”

Also issuing a warning to the 45-year-old Carl Froch, Conor McGregor tweeted:

“That froch tick little scrawny pencil neck I’ll grab his head and twist it clean off at a 1er with my bare hands. Little Wally of a thing I’ll Slap you around you little toffee nose toss pot.” [sic]

‘The Cobra,’ for his part, refused to take things lying down. Froch fired back with a threat of his own.

“Who is this mouthy little pr**k talking to? I will drag you outside with that wispy beard & show you how the big boys do it!!”

Michael Bisping on the rumored boxing rematch between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor suffered a gruesome leg injury in his most recent MMA bout in July 2021. He’s expected to return in February/March 2023. Intriguingly, McGregor was recently linked to a potential boxing rematch with legendary former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Taking to his official YouTube channel, Michael Bisping addressed these rumors and opined that McGregor returning for a boxing rematch against Mayweather would be the ideal comeback fight for him.

‘The Count’ believes McGregor would earn a huge payday by fighting ‘Money’ again. Furthermore, Bisping suggested that given McGregor’s leg injury, he’ll find it easier to prepare for a boxing match than MMA. Bisping said:

"For Conor McGregor, it's probably not a bad idea, because coming back and getting ready for a boxing fight is a lot less strenuous than getting ready for a Mixed Martial Arts contest. And of course, I'm talking about the man's leg."

Watch Bisping’s assessment below:

