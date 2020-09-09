Well, it didn't take long for the always opinionated Conor McGregor to chime in about the possible return of Nick Diaz to the UFC. The 32-year-old former featherweight and lightweight champion simply said this about both Nick and Nate Diaz. "Line them up!" And the quote was originally in response to a tweet from UFC on BT Sports as seen here:

And the Irishman is far from the only one interested in a battle with the elder Diaz brother. Darren Till threw his name into the hat, and the red hot Khamzat Chimaev had an interesting proposition for UFC President Dana White that he tweeted out.

InshAllah if I will defeat my next opponent Dana White @danawhite please I can fight Maia , Nate Diaz and Nick Diaz back to back same night or every week . Easiest money welterweight division — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) September 9, 2020

But whether Nick Diaz actually returns to active fighting, let alone the UFC is interesting. His two runs with the organization were mediocre at best. Yes, he provided some highlights, but highlights aren't what decides wins and losses. In his 1st go, he went 6-4 between 2003-2006. Then he went on and became the cult-like hero he is in Strikeforce with Scott Coker. When he eventually returned to the UFC, he went 1-2 before his no contest with Anderson Silva in 2015.

Yes, he's actually in better shape right now than possibly during his career. But outside shape and condition are different than fight shape. Especially against the best in the world. Nick was always overall better than Nate, especially in the power department. He may at this age still have the famed Diaz gas tank, but that power most definitely has dipped. The word is he's interested in the situation at welterweight. He could probably defeat some of the lower-ranked fighters. But against the upper echelon in the division, Nick Diaz would be in for a world of problems.

The 32-year-old Irishman looks best at this point at welterweight. So dipping back down to 155 might be a thing of the past for him. So whether Conor McGregor rematches with Khabib Nurmagomedov is truly anyone's guess. A trilogy with Nate would most likely be at 170. And if Nate Diaz beats Jorge Masvidal for the BMF title, that trilogy for the strap will most definitely happen. Time-wise that should be late 2021. Would a then 38-year-old Nick Diaz still want to fight? He is a name that doesn't need belts associated with it. He could just do the legends run. The rematch versus Spider, if Georges St-Pierre comes back that could be run back, as well as, his 2004 fight versus Robbie Lawler.

Conor McGregor has a full plate waiting for him as well. At least if he chooses to return. From both Diaz brothers to Jorge Masvidal and Khabib, to even Kamaru Usman. After all, tangle the possibility to become a possible 3 division champion and the BMF champ would send a sparkle and dollar signs into his eyes.