Conor McGregor beef is distracting Jake Paul from Hasim Rahman Jr. fight, says former UFC fighter 

Brendan Schaub believes Jake Paul is becoming too distracted by his desire to fight Conor McGregor.

'The Problem Child' will face Hasim Rahman Jr. on August 6 at Maddison Square Garden. The 25-year-old was originally meant to face British boxer Tommy Fury, but 'TNT' was denied entry to the United States, and was replaced by Rahman Jr.

Jake Paul and Hasim Raham Jr. recently sat down for their first press conference ahead of the bout. 'Big Brown' believes the former Disney channel star appeared distracted, likely due to his 'beef' with Conor McGregor.

On the latest episode of The Fighter and The Kid, Schaub said:

"I thought he [Jake Paul] was gonna light [Hasim] Rahman Jr. up, like destroy him but he didn't exactly do that. I think he's distracted if you've seen what's going on with Conor [McGregor]. He's trying to get a fight with Conor, Conor tweeted out something like that he doesn't take him seriously, you're a toy dude."

Jake Paul also recently appeared on The MMA Hour, prompting multiple responses from the Irishman on Twitter.

Conor McGregor's last appearance in the boxing ring was his fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. Dubbed the biggest fight in history, McGregor was TKO'd in the 10th round by Mayweather. The pair shattered PPV records across the globe.

The 33-year-old's time appears far from up in the UFC, however, and 'Notorious' is expected back in the octagon by the end of the year or early 2023.

Chael Sonnen reacts to Nate Diaz ruling out trilogy fight with Conor McGregor

Nate Diaz's latest interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour has granted fans clarity on his situation. Diaz is at war with the UFC in regards to his contract and is desperate to fulfill his last fight before he can walk away from the organization.

During his interview, Diaz confirmed he'd turned down a fight with Khamzat Chimaev and ruled out a trilogy bout with Conor McGregor due to their schedules. McGregor is still recovering from injury whereas the Stockon fighter wants out of the UFC as quickly as possible.

Chael Sonnen has given his assessment of Diaz's latest comments, admitting he was surprised by the American:

"Nate said, 'I'm refusing to fight Conor for one reason, which is the timelines don't match up. I want to get this over and I want to get this done. I want to be free. I don't even know when Conor's going to come back.' Surprised me just a little bit. I get the point of Nate trying to expedite."

Ultimately, fans will have to wait to see how the Diaz vs. UFC saga ends. The 37-year-old remains one of the biggest draws in the company and his refusal to fight McGregor or Chimaev means he likely won't be seen in the octagon any time soon.

