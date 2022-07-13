Nate Diaz discusses his stance on trilogy fight against Conor McGregor

Nate Diaz has finally spoken on his future plans for the UFC. The pride of Stockton recently appeared in an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour in which he cleared all the speculation surrounding his future in the UFC.

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 Ufc release now please or give me fight with anyone in July or august

I have bigger shit to do Ufc release now please or give me fight with anyone in July or august I have bigger shit to do https://t.co/xyYSCBysLs

During the interview, the UFC lightweight confessed that he thinks that Dana White's and the UFC are holding him hostage by not booking him for the last match on his contract. Furthermore, Diaz also spoke about why the UFC is not giving him a fight.

Nate Diaz told Helwani that Conor McGregor is the reason why his next fight is not happening. He said that the UFC wants to give him a third fight against McGregor, to which he is saying no.

In the interview, Diaz said:

"They do not want to let me go. They do not want to let me out of this contract, because they want me to fight Conor [McGregor]. They do not want me out without finishing him. I am not fighting Conor McGregor right now."

The little brother of Nick Diaz also took a dig at McGregor and said that when he wanted to fight McGregor, the Irishman didn't step up to bat. Now that McGregor is getting prepared for another bout, Diaz is ready.

"Our timelines are not matching up. You [McGregor] did not fight me when you were supposed to fight me. I am not fighting you right now. [Am I] supposed to bring you back to life before I go? You bring yourself back to life, and then I'll be back later. I got sh*t to do."

Watch Nate Diaz speak on The MMA Hour Show below:

The trilogy fight between Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor is not likely to happen

So far, Diaz has fought McGregor twice in the UFC. In the first bout, Diaz won the fight when he submitted McGregor in the fourth round at UFC 196 back in 2016.

The two met again in August of that year, and in their second fight, 'The Notorious' had the last laugh after five rounds, evening out the series 1-1 after his unanimous decision victory.

Since then, fight fans have been eagerly waiting to see the rubber match between the two. Diaz's recent beef with Dana White has made the fight seem even more distant.

Do you think Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor will lock horns again for a third fight? Let us know in the comments below!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far