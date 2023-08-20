Conor McGregor, Belal Muhammad, and others react to Brad Katona making history as the first-ever to twin TUF twice - "Griffin vs. Bonnar"

Brad Katona met Cody Gibson in a TUF 31 bantamweight final clash on the UFC 292 prelims card. Katona went in representing Conor McGregor's blue team after having switched sides to be with his SBG Ireland teammate midway through the season.

Gibson had a visible size advantage over Katona which is used to his advantage in the first round, stalking his prey around the octagon. The affair became more evenly matched in the second frame before Katona put Gibson on wobbly legs with a perfect counter. While Katona went in for the kill smelling blood, he wasn't able to land fight-ending shots.

Both fighters appeared extremely exhausted by bantamweight standards in the final frame, leading to a lot of misses. However, Brad Katona started finding his range better in the latter part of the round, even hurting Gibson in some excellent clinch work.

Katona picked up a unanimous decision victory over Gibson, becoming the first fighter to win TUF twice. 'Superman' had previously won TUF 27 at featherweight in 2018. However, the Canadian was released from the promotion after going 1-2 in his first three. In an inspiring comeback story, Katona worked his way back into the promotion by winning the BRAVE CF title.

Conor McGregor and other UFC fighters react to Brad Katona's TUF 31 victory

Conor McGregor went 1-7 as TUF coach after picking the 'prospects' team against Michael Chandler's 'veterans', who had all fought in the UFC before. When given a chance to switch teams, Brad Katona was the only one who agreed and went on to save McGregor's grace as a coach.

'Notorious' was elated with Katona's win as expected and took to Twitter to congratulate 'Superman'. The Dubliner wrote:

"All you have to do is show up, heed instruction, smile, have fun and make history! Well done team @SBG_Ireland Coach Kav and Dave Roche and team @McGregorFast's Tristan Kennedy! Hard work, consistency, fun. Winners!"

Belal Muhammad compared the clash to the iconic TUF finale between Forrest Griffin and Stephan Bonnar which is often considered to be the fight that saved the UFC during its most trying times. 'Remember The Name' wrote:

"Forrest griffen vs Bonner !!!"

